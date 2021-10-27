Angels division rival may have just signed best free agent catcher on market

Sound the alarm! A non-Angels American League West team actually made a free agency signing!

The Texas Rangers agreed to terms with Kyle Higashioka on a two year deal with a mutual option for the second year. Over the past two seasons, Higashioka posted the best fWAR of all the free agent catchers...including Travis d'Arnaud. d'Arnaud's 2.5 fWAR ranked second of that group, narrowly trailing Higashioka's 2.9. The 34-year-old former Yankees and Padres catcher, whose clubbed 37 home runs the past three seasons, will join a stacked Rangers' lineup that will bring back a litany of power-hitters who missed time due to injury last season.

Kyle Higashioka gets $13.5M for two years plus incentives with Rangers. (Mutual option could take it to 3/20M). @Evan_P_Grant and @BNightengale 1st — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 3, 2024

Higashioka will platoon with the switch-hitting Jonah Heim, and round out a lineup that consists of Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Adolis García, Josh Jung, Wyatt Langford, Josh Smith, Evan Carter, and Nathaniel Lowe. Many did not foresee the Rangers' 2024 stinker of a season, and this signing should immediately put Texas into firm contention of winning the division.

ESPN's Jeff Passan evaluated the crop of free agent catchers like this during his offseason preview:

"There is one position you'll notice missing from this list so far: catcher. There's not much impact available. Kyle Higashioka's slug is alluring; his on-base aptitude is not. Danny Jansen is very good -- against left-handed pitching. Travis d'Arnaud, Carson Kelly and Yasmani Grandal round out a soft group." Passan

Higashioka's in-game power could be on display at the bottom of the Rangers' order next season. As a team, the Rangers' catchers posted a 0.1 fWAR last season. That ranked 26th in MLB. While the free agent catchers are not the cream of the crop, the Rangers identified a major area of need, and acquired the best possible solution to address the weakness.

The Angels are trying as hard as they can to contend next season, and the Rangers are undoubtedly a major obstacle for them. It's hard to not compare "Higgy" and d'Arnaud, as they are so close in age and on-field production. The two teams are depending upon their catchers to produce, given the investments this offseason, and it will be imperative for d'Arnaud to fit his description in order to give the Halos a boost over Texas. d'Arnaud will need to steal strikes, manage the pitching staff, develop elite game plans, and occasionally hit a ball into the seats to keep pace with the AL West.

If the Angels mess around and nab Nathan Eovaldi and/or Kirby Yates away from Texas, it could be a great maneuver to boost your own chances while taking away from the team who just won a World Series...with many of the same players returning for '25. The American League West remains as formidable as divisions come, and it just got more competitive.

