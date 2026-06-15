Angels appear to have dodged a bullet after surprise breakout’s scary injury vs. Rays

The Los Angeles Angels haven’t had many bright spots so far this season, but Wade Meckler's surprising breakout in 2026 has been one of them. Angels fans were undoubtedly holding their breath after seeing Meckler leave Sunday’s game following a collision with the outfield wall.

Thankfully all indications are that Meckler is alright. Both he and manager Kurt Suzuki said his removal from the game was merely precautionary, and he's unlikely to miss any playing time.

That’s great news. Meckler has been a revelation for the Angels this season. He’s hitting .295/.368/.475 with two homers and 12 RBI. Though he's cooled off at the plate lately after a torrid start, Meckler is still an important part of the lineup and a player the Angels are likely to give an extended look throughout the remainder of the season.

Meckler is a player the Angels acquired for essentially nothing after the San Francisco Giants designated him for assignment during the offseason. The Giants promoted him too early back in 2023 and never called him back up to the big leagues.

Meckler had some awful injury luck when he was with San Francisco as well. He missed time during the 2024 season due to a wrist injury and took a nasty spill in spring training last year and landed on his face.

Is Meckler's success with the Angels sustainable?

While Meckler’s health is obviously of greatest concern, Angels fans have to be wondering if he can continue to impress at the plate. There’s a reason he hasn’t been in the big leagues in a few years. Last season with San Francisco, he hit .287/.390/.370 in Triple-A but only had one home run. His lack of power may be why the Giants never gave him another opportunity.

In 2026 in the minors with the Angels, Meckler hit .315/.445/.477 with four home runs and 14 RBI. He’s already hit two home runs in the majors, and it seems as though the Anaheim native has found his power stroke since joining the Halos.

Meckler doesn’t have to hit 20 homers a year to be a valuable player. As a contact-first player, he just need to get on base with regularity while allowing his speed and defense to play.

Thankfully Meckler seems to be okay and should be back in the Angels lineup without much of a fuss.