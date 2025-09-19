In the most Angels news of all time, the organization has been constantly purging players off the 40-man roster with recent promotions they wanted to make and players returning from injury. What makes this so "Angelsy" is that every single player they have designated for assignment recently is staying with the org after clearing waivers. Once more, the Angels are showing that they have incredibly limited organizational depth and teams around the league have zero interest in plucking off their castoffs.

Angels don't lose a single player to waiver claim after recent roster shuffles

On Monday September 15th, Niko Kavadas cleared waivers and was returned to the Angels. The fact that Kavadas cleared waivers and returned to the organization is relatively embarrassing for the franchise, as the first baseman was a top-30 prospect for them not that long ago and had been on the 40-man roster all season. He was a priority prospect for the team, but he clearly was not a priority add for any team around baseball since everybody passed on him.

Kavadas was also DFA'd to make room for Chad Wallach...who the team used once as a defensive replacement before waiving him. The organization did not care about losing Kavadas whatsoever given that they DFA'd him for a journeyman catcher...who they barely used... and wound up waiving days later. For reference, Wallach's career Triple-A slash line is .233/.322/.404/.726 from 2017-2025, which is pretty mediocre given his extensive history in the Pacific Coast League.

Kingery cleared waivers and was returned to Salt Lake on September 15th as well. Kingery has cleared waivers three times this season, which shows that the Angels are literally the only team that would want the veteran utility man. Wallach cleared and was returned yesterday (September 17th). Unlike Kavadas and Kingery, Wallach is an impending minor league free agent. Kavadas and Kingery both have several more years of team control.

Angels fans were more excited about the team's organizational depth earlier in the year, given the offseason investments and early success this season. However, position players like Jorge Soler, Kevin Newman, Tim Anderson, Nicky Lopez, LaMonte Wade Jr. and Kyren Paris wound up busting. Perhaps players like Christian Moore, Denzer Guzman, Matthew Lugo and whoever else the team adds this offseason can be admirable fill-ins next season for an organization that is notorious for being unable to provide its superstars with complimentary players.

