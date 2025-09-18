Going into the 2025 season, Angels fans and members of the organization were hoping Christian Moore would take over as the everyday second baseman at some point. He was given his chance over the summer, but an injury and inconsistency resulted in his demotion back down to Salt Lake earlier this month. Now, injuries to much of the Angels' young core have forced Moore back to Anaheim, where he is swinging a healthy bat. But he has company...

2 top prospects currently locked in battle for Angels second base job

Denzer Guzman excelled this season, progressing throughout the Angels' minor league system and recently earning his first promotion to the big leagues. The top international signing from the Angels' 2021 class, Guzman is a defensively gifted player all across the infield. His bat has finally progressed to a level that warranted him a chance in the big leagues, where he is making the most out of it. With his surge, all eyes are on what he could be in 2026 for Anaheim.

In a perfect world, Guzman and Moore are both everyday players for the Angels in 2026. With Zach Neto being one of the few players in Anaheim who have locked up their starting job, Moore at second base and Guzman at third profiles as a rock solid infield defensively. However, with the Angels likely pushing chips in for 2026, a veteran signing at third base could be on the horizon (even bringing back Yoán Moncada or Luis Rengifo).

Since their respective call-ups, both Guzman and Moore have popped, yet still shown weaknesses. Moore has hit two home runs and struck out seven times in his 15 plate appearances. Guzman has 3 hits, including a home run, and eight strike outs in 12 plate appearances. Both players honestly bring a lot of the same at the plate - although Guzman's bat-to-ball skills have matured this season to give his raw power a real chance of playing in big league stadiums.

Oh my Denzer Guzman just hit one out of the stadium👀👀👀#Angels pic.twitter.com/t0nWs1Z5bo — Jared Tims (@Jared_Tims) September 6, 2025

Both of these players have a lot of value put into them, with Moore being a top-ten pick and Guzman signing for $2 million. At 22 and 21, respectively, both could be a huge part of the Angels' future. With the starting second base job open for business in 2026, Moore and Guzman will be under the microscope for the remainder of the season as fans and coaches alike wonder who will be the double play partner alongside Neto next year.

