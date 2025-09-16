Denzer Guzman debut shows exactly how Angels should treat rest of their lost season

The Angels have officially been eliminated from the playoffs this season, a fate they have been destined for since a measly July turned into an August that saw the team win only a single series. Now, with only a couple of weeks left in the season, the Halos should continue to do exactly what they have been doing this month - they need to let the young players within their organization show what they can do at the big league level ahead of a pivotal off season.

The Angels have been leaning on minor league players on the mound this month - Caden Dana has shown the good and the bad in his starts while Mitch Farris has mostly looked the part of a big league pitcher - and now the team is calling up their younger position players to see what they have within the organization. Denzer Guzman, who got the fan base excited earlier this year by his promotion to Triple-A Salt Lake City, now is being given the chance to show the fans just how ready he is to contribute at The Big A.

Denzer Guzman's promotion should be blueprint for Angels final weeks of 2025

While giving veterans like Chris Taylor and Yoan Moncada at-bats is important as the team evaluates whether or not to bring them back for 2026, nothing is more important for the Angels than finding out just how good their young talent is. Guzman is the third best position player prospect in the organization (ninth ranked overall), and if his bat can survive at this level then his defensive skill set will be a huge plus for this team in 2026. In his first two games, Guzman has gotten two hits in his six at-bats, as what many scouts view as elite bat-to-ball skills have so far be present.

Denzer Guzman ran a 42.4 FB% and 33.3 GB% between AA/AAA this year, for context the only big-leaguers this year with >40 FB% / <35 GB% are Eugenio Suarez, Max Muncy, Wilyer Abreu and Cal Raleigh -- hitting the ball in the air is indicative of slugging, quality batted ball markers — Taylor Blake Ward (@TaylorBlakeWard) September 15, 2025

And maybe Guzman has a hot week followed by a fall off in production to close out the 2025 season. Even if he does, giving him these weeks worth of at-bats sets the Angels up for success whether Guzman thrives or not. With upcoming free agents Luis Rengifo and Moncada question marks to return along with Christian Moore's uneven development thi season, there are going to be open spots in the Anaheim infield next season. If Guzman can parlay a couple weeks worth of quality play into a Spring Training competition, he very well could find himself starting alongside Zach Neto to start next season. And given Guzman's versatility on defense, he could be turning double plays with Neto or manning the hot corner.

The Angels do not have the deepest farm system. But spending these final weeks of their season finding out if prospects can play at the big league level will be vital to their success in the years to come - and they should priotize that over veterans and free agents to be.

