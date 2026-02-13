Angels don’t need Zac Gallen with this low cost pitching solution still on the market

Zac Gallen has been a popular free-agent target among Los Angeles Angels fans, and with good reason. Though he's coming off a down-year, Gallen is a former All-Star and has received Cy Young votes in three of the past six seasons. Adding him to the front of a rotation alongside Yusei Kikuchi could do wonders for the Halos in 2026.

But another pitcher who's been languishing on the free-agent market might be a better fit. Zack Littell, who split time between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds last season, is surprisingly still available.

Former Reds pitcher Zack Littell could be the ideal fit for the cost-conscience Angels

Gallen's name is far more recognizable, but Littell had the better season in 2025. Gallen saw his ERA (4.83) go up for the fourth year in a row, and his ERA+ (89) dropped below 100 for the first time since 2021. Littell, however, posted a respectable 3.81 ERA and paired with a 111 ERA+ while covering 186 innings of work.

Littell is not a strikeout pitcher (17.1% K-rate), but that doesn't mean he doesn't throw strikes. In fact, he fills up the zone and rarely walks a batter (4.2% walk rate). The right-hander recorded just 32 free passes last season, while Gallen's 66 walks represented a career-worst.

Then comes the biggie — the price tag. Gallen turned down a qualifying offer from the Arizona Diamondbacks, meaning there's draft compensation attached to his signing. It also means that Gallen is likely trying to avoid the embarrassment of signing for less than the QO is worth. If that truly is his line of thinking, the Halos will be looking at forking over at least $22 million.

But the Angels might be able to ink Littell for half that amount. ESPN predicted back in November that Littell could probably find a two-year deal worth, $18 million. Given how long Littell's been lingering on the free agent market, that number might be even lower.

True Angels fans know their chances of competing for the AL West crown in 2026 are slim, but that doesn't mean they should throw in the towel before the season begins. One more starter could help elevate LA's chances during the upcoming season, and adding Littell is the best way for the Angels to do that on a budget.