Bleacher Report gives hope that Angels could have big offseason splash at the buzzer

The Los Angeles Angels seem unlikely to make a big splash in free agency with spring training just a few weeks away, but with several top free agent pitchers remaining maybe LA can swoop in and snatch one of them.

Bleacher Report recently ranked the most likely teams to land free agent pitcher Zac Gallen and the Angels were ranked as the third-likeliest destination for the right-handed ace.

Angels seen as a landing spot for free agent pitcher Zac Gallen

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report sees the Angels as a sleeper when it comes to Gallen's market. The pitcher was certainly hoping for a longer-term deal earlier in the offseason but it now seems more likely that he'll have to settle for a short-term contract.

Reuter brings up the fact that not many would have thought the Angels would be players for Yusei Kikuchi, yet they inked him to a three-year $63 million contract. He argues that maybe the Angels could get Gallen on a three-year, $54 million deal.

It's unlikely, but crazier things have happened. Gallen probably would have already been signed had it not been for a down season in 2025. He pitched to a 4.83 ERA in 33 starts and 192 innings pitched. Had Gallen hit free agency a few years ago then he would have been more highly coveted, but teams clearly have some fears that 2025 was the beginning of a decline rather than a blip on the resume.

One thing going for Gallen is that he is fairly durable. He's made at least 28 starts in every season since 2022 so he can be counted on to eat innings and take pressure off the bullpen and the rest of the pitching staff.

Of course, other teams make sense for Gallen as well. A reunion with the Arizona Diamondbacks cannot be ruled out even though he did reject Arizona's qualifying offer, a decision he may regret a little bit since he remains unsigned. Gallen has spoken positively about the prospect of a reunion so it would not be a surprise if they got back together.

But the Angels could certainly use some more stability in their rotation. Reid Detmers and Alek Manoah are two big question marks in the rotation and adding Gallen would quell fears about the starting staff. It's unlikely and would be surprising if the Angels did it, but with Gallen still available he is there for the taking and he would certainly be a solid addition for the Halos.