Angels' early bullpen surge about to get boost from forgotten All-Star return

After piecing together their bullpen with low-risk, one-year deals for veterans who've had success in the past, the Los Angeles Angels have had to quickly pivot to start the season. Injuries thrust Jordan Romano into the closer's role, and with Chase Silseth as a setup man, LA has surprisingly found some success. They are also getting healthier.

Two-time All-Star Kirby Yates is now working his way back to the Angels' bullpen. At the start of spring training, Yates was viewed as the favorite to open the season as the team's closer. A knee injury popped up ahead of Opening Day, forcing the 39-year-old reliever to open the season on the IL.

Yates is now on the road back to the Angels' bullpen. The veteran will throw a bullpen session on Tuesday, and from there, it seems that a timeline will be revealed for his return. Chances are that he'll need a minor-league rehab assignment, at least for an outing or two, before making his return to the big-league roster. Assuming Tuesday's bullpen session goes well, early May feels like an ideal time for his debut with the Angels.

Kirby Yates' return could take Angels bullpen to another level

Given the success that Romano and Silseth have had to open the season, there's no need for Kurt Suzuki to redraw the strategy. If ain't broke, don't fix it. Even if it's not deserved, Suzuki has drawn early praise for his desire to be flexible with the Angels' roster, but there's no need to change things in the bullpen for the mere purpose of making a change.

Easing Yates back into a high-leverage role is the right play, considering how he last looked for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He posted a 5.23 ERA in 50 outings last year, and while an injury ruled him out for the Dodgers' playoff run, he likely wouldn't have been used as a pitcher of consequence.

It's also important to remember that it's been less than two weeks. The success of the Angels' bullpen to start the season could merely be a blip on the radar by the time the season advances to July. They've thrown darts at the wall, and a couple of them stuck; perhaps Yates' return adds to that success.