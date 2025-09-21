Mike Trout finally reaching his historic milestone was undoubtedly the feel-good moment of this dreary Angels season. Trout, who has experienced a litany of personal shortcomings over the past few years before hitting his 400th home run, is experiencing a roller coaster of emotions now that he has this monkey off his back. Angels fans are right there with him, as Trout cementing his place in baseball history has fans feeling incredibly bitter sweet...especially after seeing the latest Angels Instagram post.

Angels emotional Instagram post for Mike Trout's 400th HR leaves fans in their feels

Trout was in feels while addressing the members of the Angels clubhouse after the team's win against the Colorado Rockies. Trout was trying, and failing, at holding back tears in the video when he said: "The last month has been a grind for me, so it means a lot and I appreciate all you guys. So, thank you." The GOAT was met with raucous applause from everybody present.

Trout is a superhuman, so seeing him in tears is making fans even more emotional than they already were. Of course he gave it up for his teammates at the end of his speech, which is a touching moment. Trout did not want to make everything about himself, but for Angels fans it is. Especially given that his teammates have come up short for him year-after-year.

The top comment on the post: "We don't deserve you Mike, but thank you for sticking with Anaheim." That about sums it up. Of the 59 players in the 400 home run club, only 13 have played with just one organization -- Trout, Mike Schmidt, Mickey Mantle, Ted Williams, Willie Stargell, Lou Gehrig, Ernie Banks, Jeff Bagwell, Mel Ott, Chipper Jones, Stan Musial, Cal Ripken and Carl Yastrzemski. Angels fans love and appreciate the loyalty and try their best to reciprocate that every night at Angels Stadium. They are blessed to watch his greatness every night for their favorite team, and it's one of the greatest rarities in sports to be able to experience one of the all-time greats do it with just one team.

Clearly, the Angels do not deserve a player of his caliber given that the organization has gone 11 straight seasons without reaching the postseason. Trout, one of the most efficient sluggers of all-time, has reached the postseason just once in his career. MLB national writers and pundits are constantly trying to come up with ways for Trout to depart the Halos, but both sides do not want him wearing any other uniform for the rest of his career.

