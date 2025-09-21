Many baseball fans have asked themselves what they would do if they came away with a historic home run ball, and an Angels fan might have just come up with the most wholesome idea of all-time. Mike Trout completely demolished his 400th home run deep into the night sky of Denver, CO, and it just so happened that an Angels fan came away with it rather than a Rockies fan (the Rockies sell out many games, it's not like there weren't many of them in Coors Field on Saturday). Some fans would have either asked for a lot of money, many pieces of memorabilia, barter with the player and the Hall of Fame to run up the price or just be a bother and hold onto it. Not this fan though.

Angels fan who caught Mike Trout's 400th home run had hilarious but relatable request

The fan who came away with the future first ballot Hall of Famer's 400th home run got some signed baseball bats...and also got to have a game of catch with Trout himself. The kicker -- Trout did not bring a glove, he just tossed a ball back-and-forth with the fan sans mitt. He is a full-time designated hitter, but no glove is a wild move. The only people on the field were members of the Rockies ground crew, Trout, the fan and the fan's family to capture the moment. Trout also took pictures with the fans after his historic night.

The fan who caught Mike Trout’s 400th HR received some signed bats and he had one more request.



To play catch with Trout. pic.twitter.com/qnhIsWDgEl — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) September 21, 2025

Having a catch with Trout is such a funny concept in exchange for a ball that will one day be worth millions of dollars, but who can blame the guy? Memories are sometimes worth more than the monetary value of something, especially when the ball means much more to Trout than the fan. Many fans are likely envious of this guy for playing catch with Trout, which would be the highlight of many people's lives.

Trout gave an emotional speech after the game and is known as one of the nicest guys in the sport, so hanging out with him must be a thrill. Just to be in his presence on such a day is an honor, and to have video of a game of catch with him is beyond brilliant. Kudos to the fan for being generous and to Trout for making this happen. Angels fans need this kind of wholesomeness the rest of the season.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout