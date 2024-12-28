Angels fans are clamoring for Corbin Burnes despite the 0% chance he joins LAA

Angels fans are holding out hope that their favorite team makes one last splash this offseason, and they have one particular player in mind that they want. Corbin Burnes has a multitude of suitors, that may or may not include the Angels? The Angels are certainly a team that moves in silence, but come on, there's no chance Burnes signs. There is no pragmatic argument to be made that he joins the Los Angeles Angels.

The case for the Angels actually making a play for Burnes is the fact that Perry Minasian is assembling a team chock-full of Southern California natives. Whether it's Kyle Hendricks, Travis d'Arnaud, or Kevin Newman, Minasian is going all-in for the SoCal guys. Signing fellow Cali natives means nothing with regards to courting Burnes, who is clearly making a decision largely based on dollars and cents instead of signing somewhere that has sentimental value (he grew up in Bakersfield, CA). Other than the local ties, the Angels do not particularly have a leg to stand on as legitimate contenders for Burnes.

The idea of Corbin Burnes signing with the Angels is a pipe dream

The Zack Minasian-led San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays are the current favorites to land the 30-year-old ace. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand did say that the Giants are growing impatient with Burnes, and could easily pivot to another free agent like Anthony Santander instead (he did also say that an Angels trade involving one of their outfielders was imminent a couple weeks ago...so...take anything he reports with a grain of salt). San Francisco is close to Bakersfield, so they could be an option for Burnes if he wants to play close to home. The Blue Jays, on the other hand, have yet to make any significant deal this offseason. They were a finalist for Juan Soto and, unlike the Yankees and Red Sox, they have yet to take that Soto money that's burning a hole in their pocket and give it to somebody else.

Burnes is seeking $245 million. Be real, Angels fans. Do you actually see Arte Moreno signing off on that kind of financial commitment? It's not breaking news to say that he does not sign pitchers to those kinds of deals. Furthermore, do you want to make that kind of financial commitment to a 30-year-old with diminishing swing-and-miss stuff who cannot hold runners well? You probably do because it would entail the Angels doing something significant, and in the essence of winning-now/ending the playoff drought. It's not going to happen though, please do not get your hopes up.

