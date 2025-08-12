Since Shohei Ohtani spurned the Los Angeles Angels in free agency for the Los Angeles Dodgers before the 2024 season, MLB social media pages re-posts his highlights with great haste and urgency. When Ohtani was with the Angels, it meant that the two-way superstar resided in a smaller market and played on losing baseball teams year-after-year. Ohtani was still going viral since he fortified his reputation as the biggest unicorn in the sport's history with the Angels, but his highlight reels are far more prevalent now that he signed a $700 million deal with LAD...even when his new team plays like the Angels rather than the juggernaut they are.

Angels fans can't help but laugh at MLB's ridiculous Shohei Ohtani propaganda

No. 42 for Shohei Ohtani 😤



He's homered in 3 straight games! pic.twitter.com/IrN3wduI1q — MLB (@MLB) August 12, 2025

Ohtani, the favorite to win National League MVP, hit his league leading 42nd home run against the Angels. Down 7-0 in the 8th inning, Ohtani hit a moon-shot off Shaun Anderson to cut the Dodgers' deficit to 6. Going into the game, Anderson was just brought back up from Triple-A and had a 7.59 ERA in 10.2 innings pitched for the Angels. Wow, so impressive that Ohtani took him deep!

Sam Blum, the Angels' beat writer forThe Athletic, lampooned the mockery that the Angels endured for years when summarizing the Angels' 7-4 victory over the Dodgers -- 'Tungsten Arm' O'Doyle will follow Ohtani everywhere he goes, even when he plays for the defending World Series champions. It's cool that Ohtani has hit a home run in three straight games, but the feat was accomplished when his team was getting destroyed. As Aaron Judge has shown, fans do not actually care about solo home runs in blowout losses.

Baseball is the ultimate team sport, as evidenced by Mike Trout and Ohtani making the playoffs just once in their careers. Both can produce at an MVP-level every season, but it does not mean anything when your team cannot provide the necessary depth to ensure a successful playoff run. For Angels fans, it feels good to laugh at the Dodgers when their superstar does the unthinkable in a losing effort. Their lead in the National League West grows smaller every day, but the Ohtani highlights will perpetually be posted for public consumption.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout