The Houston Astros joined the American League West division back in 2013, when the "Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim" were a competent organization. In those days, the Astros were more-or-less the laughing stock of baseball as they tanked their way to top draft picks year-after-year-after-year. In 2014, the Angels made the postseason and things were looking hunky-dory. Meanwhile, in the second year in their new division, the Astros went 70-92 and finished below .500 for the sixth consecutive season. From 2013-2015, the Angels went 30-27 vs. the Astros.

It turns out, those three seasons would be the best the Angels would look against the Astros for 10 years (let's exclude the COVID season). From 2016-2019, the Angels went 24-52 against the Astros and from 2021-2024 they went 20-44 against their division rivals. The Astros became the preeminent power in baseball soon after joining the AL West, and the Angels turned into the biggest joke in the sport.

Well, the tides are turning back into the Angels' favor here in 2025 and Angels fans are displaying their affection for the Astros' potential downfall.

Angels fans hilariously troll Astros during a back-breaking loss for division rival

The Angels defeated the Astros in what might be Kyle Hendricks' final start of his career. The Astros could have gained ground on both the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers in the standings, as both AL Central teams lost last night, but because they lost to the now-72-88 Angels they remain one game back of the Tigers in the wild card with two games remaining this season. The Guardians and Tigers can win out and make the playoffs right now.

The best thing I’ve seen at angels stadium in a long time pic.twitter.com/A7UuRPCToj — Breezy Nowlan (@BreezyNowlan) September 27, 2025

Well, Angels fans made sure to add insult to injury to any Astros fan who was in Angels Stadium on Friday. Somehow, someway... a trash can wound up making its way on top of a partition as the Angels started staging a comeback against the Astros. This was not the first time an Angels fan trolled the Astros with trash can fodder, and likely will not be the last. Some Angels fans asked if the trash can was meant to be a shot at Arte Moreno or Anthony Rendon, but it is assuredly an Angels fan making fun of the Astros organization.

With two games remaining, the Angels are going to try and keep the jokes and good vibes going by playing spoiler against the Astros. We'll see if they can actually do it, or if Friday will be the team's final win of the season.

