Angels fans panicking as Mike Trout mysteriously removed from game vs Mariners

Mike Trout has started in all 29 Angels games this year, but his removal from today's game will cause fans an all too familiar feeling -- dread. In the top of the third inning, Trout hit a soft ground ball to second base against the Mariners, and busted it down the line to try and leg out an infield single. He lunged for the first base bag, and then started to walk gingerly as he was slowing himself down. Soon after, the Angels subbed in Jo Adell. Trout very easily could have suffered another leg injury.

Update: Ron Washington said he removed Trout for precautionary measures after he experiences soreness in his left knee. Trout said he is already feeling better and wants to play in the Angels' next game.

Here's Mike Trout's last AB. He returned to the field after this though. pic.twitter.com/BQin7u444G — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) April 30, 2025

In typical Angels fashion, Trout was placed on the injured list exactly one year ago today. Trout has missed far more games than he has played in recent years, due to myriad injuries like a tearing his meniscus twice last year, fracturing his left hamate bone in 2023, suffering a back injury and rib cage inflammation in 2022, and the famous calf strain from hell in 2021 to kick it all off.

There is truly no fanbase in baseball right now that should be more aggrieved and has to suffer more pain and agony than us. The process of hyping yourself up for a full season of Mike Trout, only to have it ripped away from you is unlike anything else in baseball fandom. Fans try to eradicate hope as best they can every year, but simply watching Trout play baseball is too tantalizing to give up completely. He is one of the league leaders in home runs this season...because of course he is. He's Mike Trout. This is what he does. He's a future first ballot Hall of Famer.

As if things were not already bad enough. The Angels are in an absolute tailspin, cannot beat a team in the American League West, the organization get mercilessly dragged online for constant off-the-field blunders, the manager is a dinosaur who wants to limit information divulged to the players, and, worst of all, they have the worst owner in baseball. Watching their superstar hit the injured list yet again will take years off fans' lives.

