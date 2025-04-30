Stop if you've heard this before -- terrible decisions being made off the field are drastically affecting the Angels' on-field production. In the latest installment of the baseball world and Angels players joining together to harshly criticize the Los Angeles Angels' incompetently run organization, the media and THEIR OWN PLAYERS are speaking out on John Carpino and Arte Moreno's decision to prioritize making money over their players' health and well-being.

What are the Angels doing exactly? Well, weekly games are split up into two series -- the weekday games and the weekend games. When there are no off-days one week and the Angels play on a "getaway day," Moreno and Carpino will often not schedule day games and instead force their players to play night games. Meaning, for example, that the Angels play a home game at night on Thursday, travel late that night, land during the middle of the night/early morning Friday in their next destination, then have to play a night game Friday on very little sleep. In this instance, the Angels had to also play two day games on Saturday and Sunday in Minnesota. The Angels were swept by the Twins following losing two out of three to the Pirates.

Why are they doing that? Why wouldn't they want to make the travel less rigorous and give their own team a better chance of winning more games? Simply because night games sell more tickets than day games. More cheap maneuvers from one of the worst ownership groups in professional sports.

It's hard to imagine the Angels ridiculous travel schedule late last week didn't factor into them getting swept by the Twins over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/rck5UQ8Z3Y — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 30, 2025

Mike Trout and the baseball world are clowning the Angels' ludicrous travel planning

Per Sam Blum of The Athletic, who wrote a detailed article on the Angels' hurting their own chances of winning by operating this way: “It’s not ideal for sure,” said Angels superstar Mike Trout. “I don’t know when we’re supposed to land, but it’s going to be early. And we’ve got to play that night. And the worst part about it is, the next day is a day game.”

Blum mentioned how the Angels, Astros, and Orioles have the worst reputations around the league for their poor travel schedules. Kenley Jansen and Taylor Ward spoke out about their frustrations with the Angels and league for letting them do this. Erik Kratz called it a "minor league thing to do" and A.J. Pierzynski said "this only hurts your team" on "Foul Territory."

Former Angels player, Zack Cozart, chimed in on the matter on X. He claims that the poor travel planning is directly correlated to the team encountering myriad injuries over the years. This is not a novel concept, many baseball insiders figured that Carlos Correa ended up signing with the Twins partly because their travel schedule is far less rigorous than other teams' and that would ease the strain on his back. Teams that play in the American League West travel more than any other division (think about how far Anaheim is from Seattle, Dallas, Houston, and the rest of the league). Couple in long hours on a plane with flying out at sub-optimal times and you get letdown performances time, and time again.

Fans want to say that there is "injury luck" but now they are seeing that teams create their own luck...or, in the Angels case, manufacture their own demise. Be better.

