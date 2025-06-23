Angels fans saw every side of Christian Moore in first homestand

The Angels calling up top prospect and former first round pick Christian Moore was one of the more exciting moments of the season. Not only because it was a young player finally getting his chance in the big leagues, but because it signaled that the Angels wanted to try and compete this season.

While the results have not entirely been there yet - although his series in New York had its moments - Christian Moore has shown every side of himself to Angels' fans in his first series at The Big A. The highs, the lows, and everything in between were all on display from the 22-year old.

To get the negatives out of the way, Moore struck out six times against the Astros. There were definitely valid concerns regarding Moore's striket numbers, and so far he has had a lot of swing-and-miss as he adjusts to the stuff of big league pitchers. This is obviously normal for a prospect debuting, and is not cause for concern. But if he wants to continue being in the lineup everyday, it will be the main flaw to watch from the youngster.

The highlights of the series came in the first game of the series. In a tight, low-scoring matchup Moore flashed the most exciting parts of his game. In the bottom of the seventh, down 2-1, Moore hit his first major league big fly to tie the game for the Halos.

What a moment for Christian Moore 😮



His first Major League home run is a game-tying 411-foot BLAST 💥 pic.twitter.com/OAkAjdKXLa — MLB (@MLB) June 21, 2025

Immediately after that - as the Astros were poised to respond with two runners on in the eighth inning, Moore went flying to save the Angels from what would have been a guaranteed run scored. Despite being close to second base, Moore retreated back to nab a soft liner with a full extension to end the inning and keep the Angels tied up with the Astros.

Christian Moore is doing it ALL in his first home game as an Angel 😳 pic.twitter.com/CQ2rQghl5X — MLB (@MLB) June 21, 2025

Perhaps the moment that caught the attention of most Angels fans was what transpired the next day. Tempers began to flare when Houston starting pitcher Hunter Brown hit shortstop (and hopefully Moore's double play partner for the next decade) Zach Neto with a pitch. Neto took exception as it was the second time he had been hit by Brown. The first one out of the dugout and in the face of Brown to defend Neto? None other than Christian Moore.

Christian Moore has been here a week and is in the TRENCHES



pic.twitter.com/wmcmCvCire — Jo Show Adell (@JoShowAdell) June 21, 2025

To see a rookie playing in his ninth game out to defend the leader of the Angels is genuinely impressive. It speaks not only to the respect that Neto has from his teammates, but how passionate Moore is for not just his results but for everyone wearing an Angels' uniform.

The results for Christian Moore will come. He is not going to hit .167 forever, nor is he going to strikeout two times a game like he did against Houston (he's already been threatened with a demotion). But a combination of the flashes he showed in the box, on the field, and defending his teammates should have Halo fans excited for what Moore can provide for the rest of the season.

