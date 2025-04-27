Every team in the majors reinvigorates its worn-out bullpen by shuffling guys at the bottom of the totem pole back and forth between the majors and the minors. Usually, one hurler emerges as the go-to guy on the shuttle back and forth from Triple-A. The Angels are no different, and it seems that one of the best feel-good stories of the year has earned that trusted position.

Even before going undrafted in 2022, Michael Darrell-Hicks has done nothing but overcome obstacles in his winding journey to the major leagues. After a college baseball odyssey that spanned two universities, a global pandemic, and Tommy John surgery across six years, Darrell-Hicks' first taste of pro ball didn't go as planned, as he posted a 10.61 in A-ball when he first latched on with the Halos.

Undeterred, the tenacious right-hander went to work and in the following years became one of the Angels' most trusted relievers in the minor-league system, culminating with a 2.60 ERA in 62.1 innings across Double-A and Triple-A last season.

This year, he's already gotten the call to the show twice. First, he received a call-up as the replacement-to-the-replacement for Ryan Johnson after Johnson went on the paternity list and top prospect Caden Dana logged three innings in his stead. He'd need to wait a little while longer to realize his dream of actually pitching in the majors, however, as he was sent down when Johnson returned without making an appearance.

However, his position as a trusted asset was solidified when the Angels sent star setup man, Ben Joyce, to the injured list and re-called Darrell-Hicks to take his place. He made his big league debut on April 11th, and while it didn't go well (three hits, three walks, and four earned runs allowed in an inning of work), it was a major accomplishment just to make it that far.

Despite another minor league demotion, the smart money is on Michael Darrell-Hicks getting another shot with the Angels

Darrell-Hicks was sent back down on April 23rd, but not before making four more appearances for the Halos. His second outing, in which he allowed one hit, one walk, and one earned run in one inning, was an improvement, but still not the results he was hoping for.

Since then, over his last three appearances, Darrell-Hicks has thrown 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and no walks while striking out three, recording his first career major league win along the way.

His ERA now sits at 6.75 on the year, but his 3.63 FIP indicates how well he'd been pitching of late and the potential that resides in his right arm. Given that he had just gotten on a roll, the demotion has to sting, however, it would appear this is more about fresh arms than his performance.

With the Angels scuffling, and the bullpen being tested following a difficult performance from Jose Soriano in which he lasted just 3.1 innings during his last start, fresh arms were needed, and Darrell-Hicks, being one of the few pieces with options was the unlucky one to get sent down.

The longer Joyce remains on the injured list and the more the pitching staff struggles, the greater the likelihood is that Darrell-Hicks gets another shot with the big club. With an established track record of overcoming adversity and an incredible support system in his corner led by his father, Bart Darrell, it seems likely that he will continue his hot pitching in the minors and force his way back to the Angels.

That might happen sooner rather than later, but if there's anything about him that you should know, it's that you should never count out Michael Darrell-Hicks.

