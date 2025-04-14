Former undrafted Angels reliever realizes MLB dream in his second opportunity

While the Angels were dealt some bad news with up-and-coming star reliever Ben Joyce hitting the injured list, another, much less-heralded, member of the organization got a second chance and accomplished his dream.

Michael Darrell-Hicks has faced several uphill battles in his young career. Landing with the Angels as an undrafted free agent back in 2022, the big right-handed reliever got his first crack at realizing his big league dreams when he was called up as the replacement to the replacement for Ryan Johnson, who spent some time on the paternity list and has also been riding high and realizing some big dreams.

Unfortunately, while that call-up earned Darrell-Hicks the right to brag that he made a big league roster, he was sent down before he could realize his ultimate dream of pitching in a major league game.

While losing Ben Joyce was a blow, Michael Darrell-Hicks got the call again, this time crossing his first big league appearance off of his bucket list, pitching an inning in relief in the opener of this weekend's series in Houston.

While Michael Darrell-Hicks big league debut didn't go the way he wanted, he has a lot to be proud of

Darrell-Hicks took the mound in Houston in the sixth, with the game spiraling out of hand for the Halos after Houston chased Jack Kochanowicz and Garrett McDaniels, leading by a score of 7-2. Unfortunately, he'd surrender three hits and three walks en route to giving up four runs in his inning of work.

Still, just making an appearance is a victory for the reliever. Unlike other professional sports, just being drafted is by no means a golden ticket to playing at the highest level. While undrafted free agents in all sports likely never make their respective teams, that is especially true for players like Darrell-Hicks, who can spend years toiling in obscurity.

Spending six years in college, Darrell-Hicks also overcame the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and an injury that required Tommy John surgery in his road to this point, the sum of which had him considering retirement in the past.

Instead, he's worked hard to hone his craft, and the Angels have certainly taken notice. He began 2024 in AA with the Trash Pandas, posting a sparkling 1.73 ERA over 41.2 innings, earning him a promotion to AAA. While in Salt Lake City, things didn't go as well, but his 4.35 ERA in 20.2 innings showed he at least belonged at that level.

Working this year in spring training, Darrell-Hicks had some ups and downs, recording a 4.50 ERA in six innings but striking out an eye-popping 12 batters per nine innings in the process. That seemed to be enough to move him up the Angels' trust tree, seemingly becoming the first reliever on the shuttle from AAA to the majors.

While the Angels will hope that Joyce doesn't miss an extended period of time, Darrell-Hicks will surely get a few more opportunities in his absence. Now that making his first big-league appearance has been checked off, he'll focus on loftier goals like recording his first major league strikeout and completing his first scoreless inning.

Even if Darrell-Hicks' career trajectory stops here, it's a major accomplishment and a silver lining in what was otherwise a dreadful showing against the Angels' hated rivals. And who knows, perhaps Michael Darrell-Hicks has more surprises in store for the Halo faithful. No matter what, it's hard not to root for the guy.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout