Sam Bachman has had a tumultuous baseball career since being drafted by the Angels in 2021. Injuries have plagued him, and his future as a starter has transitioned into focusing on relief pitching. The tough breaks came to a head this spring when he was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, an injury with a wide range of results. Despite that, the Angels officially activated Sam Bachman from the IL on Monday, optioning him to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Bachman had already been pitching with the Bees as part of his rehab assignment. It is a bit surprising that he is staying in Salt Lake rather than joining the team in Sacramento as they get ready for a divisional clash against the Athletics, but that move will likely come sooner rather than later. Bachman has been solid pitching during his rehab assignment. In his five innings pitched, he has yet to give up an earned run (one unearned run has scored) and has only given up three hits. He has used a two-pitch mix of a cutter and sinker as a reliever, and outside of the six walks allowed he has found a decent amount of success with that combination.

Keep in mind that a pitcher's results in the Pacific Coast League should be taken with a grain of salt given how hard it is to harness your best stuff in the altitude.

The walks are a bit concerning, and could be the reason he was not brought up to the big leagues immediately after being reinstated. While the Angels' bullpen is not filled with inspiring names -- recent additions Héctor Neris and Connor Brogdon both sport ERAs above ten and who knows how much Hunter Strickland has left in the tank... -- Bachman's development and rehabilitation should be the central focus here. If he can get high-leverage innings in Salt Lake for another week or two, it may prove to be beneficial in the long run.

So yes, the news that Bachman will stay in Salt Lake City for the time being is disappointing. Nevertheless, thoracic outlet syndrome has essentially ended careers. Matt Harvey and Stephen Strasburg never returning to their peak forms after their diagnoses. Sam Bachman being healthy again is a win of itself.

With Ben Joyce down for the season, Bachman offers Angels fans hope once again as an elite homegrown reliever. Being reinstated well before the deadline for his rehab assignment arrives is a crucial step in Bachman's path to filling that role for the Halos.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout