LA Angels' bullpen has reinforcements on the way

After making a pair of other moves signaling their persistence in improving the bullpen, there could be a turning point in Anaheim. In a pair of moves on Tuesday, the Angels sent a signal that two important bullpen arms are close to MLB action again.

The #Angels have transferred the rehab assignment of RHP Sam Bachman to Triple-A @SaltLakeBees.



RHP Robert Stephenson is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Low-A @66ersBaseball tonight. — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) May 13, 2025

The headline here is that former first round pick Sam Bachman had his rehab assignment transferred to Triple-A Salt Lake. That being said, Robert Stephenson figures to be a huge part of the Halos' bullpen as well. He has had a lengthy, reliable career in the big leagues and figures to finally get his Angels career started.

Stephenson was one of the key signings of the 2024 free agent class for the Angels, but was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery prior to ever pitching in the regular season for the Angels. Now, it appears we are less than a month away from Stephenson finally making his Angels' debut. The last time he was on the mound, Stephenson turned in a career year, posting a 2.35 ERA in 42 games for the Tampa Bay Rays.

While it may be unfair to expect Stephenson to perform at that level in 2025, just the addition of a proven, veteran arm is huge for an Angels bullpen that is running incredibly short on sufficient arms.

What will excite fans more is the return of Bachman getting closer and closer. While the Angels drafted him in hopes of acquiring an elite starter, those dreams seem to be gone. Bachman has proven to be a bit too injury prone for the workload of a starting pitcher. Nonetheless, an elite reliever sure would be nice.

Start the clock on Robert Stephenson. Barring a setback, expect him in the big leagues in about 30 days.



Bachman is already a week into his 30 days. https://t.co/kacIVnPBj8 — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) May 13, 2025

As Bachman is a week into his rehab already, he is likely a few weeks away from joining the Angels (barring yet another setback). After being diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, the prospects of Bachman's future were murky at best...and potentially over at worst. The fact we've gotten such an encouraging update so soon is tremendous, and Bachman has been pitching well so far this season in the minors. On the same day as this report, he pitched a scoreless inning for the Bees, striking out and walking one batter apiece.

Bachman has been relying on a filthy combo of a sinker and cutter so far this year. Both of those grade out as plus-pitches, and it seems Bachman has found the two-pitch combo that most elite relievers rely on. While Bachman is by no means a top tier reliever yet, he has the pedigree to grow into one and his brief success for the Angels in 2023 has turned pessimism into optimism surrounding the first round pick.

With Stephenson and Bachman nearing their respective returns - and Kenley Jansen proving to still be a solid closer - one can easily envision a formidable trio to close out games for an Angels squad that is showing some signs of life.

