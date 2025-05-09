Angels News: Ben Joyce's shoulder is not healing, Ryan Johnson sent to High-A

The Angels had themselves a Friday news dump, as they gave updates on Ben Joyce, Ryan Johnson, Gustavo Campero, and called up a couple players from the minor leagues. The Angels have been among the busiest teams of late, as they attempt to salvage their season amongst a 4-11 record in their past 15 games. However, the Joyce injury update will not help and their third highest leverage reliever was just sent down to A-Ball.

Angels News: Ben Joyce's shoulder is not healing

Ben Joyce, who entered the season as the 1.B. reliever to Kenley Jansen's 1.A., has been suffering from shoulder inflammation and was just transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day injured list. Jeff Fletcher of The OC Register tweeted out updates in which he said that Joyce did not feel right in his throwing program and he will be re-evaluated next week. This is the second time in a week Joyce was shut down from his throwing program.

Joyce was placed on the injured list on April 11th, and he will now not be eligible to be activated until June 10th, but it sure seems like Angels and baseball fans will not see the flamethrower until later in the season unfortunately. The organization surely will slow-play his rehab process given how integral he is to the team's future. Ron Washington previously described him as "moving along slowly" and Perry Minasian described said his shoulder issues were "concerning."

The Angels added Shaun Anderson with a 40-man spot now open, and selected his contract to the major league roster. As a result, they sent Ryan Johnson down to...High-A?

Ryan Johnson sent down all the way to High-A

Johnson had been better than his numbers might indicate, but a recent blow-up against the Toronto Blue Jays cost himself a roster spot. It appears that the Angels will try to build back up both his confidence and his arm, given that a move all the way down to Tri-City indicates that he will be stretched out to start.

Johnson was drafted as a starter out of college, but his stellar spring training made the Angels want to promote him as a reliever. Now, he is being sent to the pitcher-friendly Northwest League. Johnson departs the Angels with a 7.36 ERA, 5.55 FIP (3.75 xFIP), .364 batting average against (woof), and a 22.2% K%, 6.9% BB%.

Gustavo Campero to the IL, Matthew Lugo to The Show

Congratulations on the call-up and happy birthday, Matthew! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/TsnLegr7VN — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) May 9, 2025

Gustavo Campero suffered an injury that has kept him out of the past three games, so the Angels decided to send him to the IL and call up their no. 13 prospect in Matthew Lugo. With Mike Trout still on the shelf, the Campero injury left a hole in the Angels' outfield. The team has been using Kyren Paris in centerfield and Jo Adell and Jorge Soler in right field more, so Lugo should be able to provide some depth behind the starters.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout