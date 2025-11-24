Angels fans are rightfully enamored by their newest addition to the roster, starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez. With the potential to be the team’s ace if he can simply stay healthy, G-Rod is the highlight of the Angels’ offseason thus far. However, there are still holes on this roster. Most notably, the openings in center field (which might not be as big of a problem as some think), the back of the rotation, the bullpen, and at third base are spots that the Angels are going to look at to upgrade in the months to come. But third base may not need as much help as expected…

Halo fans remember Kyren Paris and his start to the 2025 season all too well. After a few weeks, Paris was among the best hitters in baseball and looked like he would be holding down second base alongside Zach Neto for the rest of the decade. He was a combination of power, speed, and defense that had the fans drooling at the possibilities not only for Paris, but for the 2025 Angels as well.

It all came crashing down, of course. Paris’ slump was as bad as his hot streak was amazing. The Angels began to lose, more and more. And Paris spent the majority of the season in Triple-A, where he put up solid numbers. But could the Angels’ young spark plug be teasing a new position for 2026?

Angels’ Kyren Paris teases another position change

Halo fans are used to Paris playing all over the diamond - he logged innings at second base, center field, and shortstop in 2025 - but it appears that Paris is adding another position of expertise to his resume. Paris is playing winter ball, and is manning the hot corner while he does it.

While Paris’ offensive game will largely decide whether or not he gets big league playing time in 2026, learning a new position only adds value to his presence in the dugout. And to his credit, he is smashing the ball in winter league play, accumulating six home runs, four doubles, and posting a .295 batting average while doing so. He’s walking nearly as much as he’s striking out, and has stolen two bags in 14 games.

Being able to man center field and three infield positions morphs Paris into a super utility player, especially if continues grading out positively at each position. The Angels will still likely inquire about all third base options both in free agency and on the trade market, but if they can’t find a solid option Paris will be one of the key players to watch in Spring Training come 2026.