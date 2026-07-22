Angels' front office overhaul under John Mozeliak hits dramatic snag with 'Baseball Spy'

John Mozeliak hasn't shied away from the media during his initial run as the Los Angeles Angels' interim general manager, and he has talked a big game. Between the goals for the draft, direction for the deadline, and potential front office restructuring, Mozeliak is starting to sound like someone who will be with the Angels beyond this season.

At the very least, the Angels finally have an adult in the room, and that should end some problematic tendencies.

The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli and Sam Blum report of one firing that has already taken place within the Angels' front office. However, this one came before Mozeliak took over from Perry Minasian.

Pro scout Justin Prinstein, dubbed "The Baseball Spy" on his Twitter handle, was fired after an incident involving the Colorado Rockies. Prinstein was spotted recording the Rockies' coaching staff while he was on assignment at Coors Field. While scouts are allowed to record during visits, MLB rules prevent technology from being used to decode signs. At the time, the Rockies were calling pitches from the dugout.

The chef's kiss in this story is that the Angels wound up losing the series to the Rockies. As it stands, the impression is that Prinstein was acting on his own accord, and not at the directive of anyone in LA's front office.

That wasn't the only time either. Prinstein did the same thing while scouting the San Diego Padres, and the Friars ultimately took two of three against the Halos.

While Minasian had the impression of used car salesman during his time with the Angels, credit to him for acting as swiftly as he did. Prinstein was fired in the immediate aftermath of the Angels finding out about the incident, and the former general manager also apologized to the Rockies' front office.

John Mozeliak's arrival needs to signal a culture change for the Angels

If nothing else, this story is just one final reminder of the rock bottom the Angels have repeatedly hit over the last few years. Nothing about the organization has been a success, and while that starts with Arte Moreno at the top, the incompetence flooded down to the point it rotted the entire organization.

The hope is that instances like what happened with Prinstein are a thing of the past for the Angels. That is where the benefit arrives with Mozeliak now being the one to lead the charge. There's still a lot to question about his baseball ideologies, but in terms of buttoned-up outfit, the Angels should no longer be an embarrassment.