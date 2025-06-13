As the Angels continue to make the case for a playoff push on the back of their young core, they got even stronger on Thursday. After a comeback for the ages, Sam Bachman has been added to the big league roster ahead of the team's series against the Baltimore Orioles.

A few months ago, Bachman's career seemed in flux. He was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, a diagnosis that does not bode well for baseball players, especially pitchers. In what was already an injury plagued career, this seemed like the nail in the coffin for Bachman as he continued to fight to make the MLB roster.

The #Angels are calling up Sam Bachman



He’s been lights out since joining AAA Salt Lake sporting a 0.79 ERA in 11.1 IP — Jared Tims (@Jared_Tims) June 12, 2025

After rehabbing for a couple months, Bachman has been absolutely dominant on the mound in the minor leagues. Since joining the Salt Lake Bees in Triple-A, Bachman has been a revelation. In 11 appearances, he has allowed only a single earned run, posted a 0.79 ERA and struck out 11 batters. He has been used in clutch situations and as a multi-inning reliever, and has been exceptional no matter what coaches have asked of him.

So while the Angels' dreams of Bachman eventually becoming a starter may be over, the idea of him coming out of the Angels bullpen is an exciting one. After a rough beginning to the season, the Angels top relievers have morphed into one of the better groups in the entire MLB. Ryan Zeferjahn, Kenley Jansen, Brock Burke, and Reid Detmers have been able to protect leads and keep the Angels in tight games as the team continues finding new ways to win.

With Bachman joining this group, manager Ron Washington has another weapon to use out of the bullpen. While it likely will not be in high leverage innings to begin, Detmers and Bachman can be the future of the Angels' bullpen. Both are young, cost-controlled arm and have shown flashes of brilliance as they learn how to pitch out of the bullpen.

Bachman has found success in the major leagues before - he has a career 3.13 ERA in his 11 appearances. It really is just a matter of staying healthy for the former first round pick, and after getting over this last hurdle, the tides are changing for Bachman and the Angels' future.

As the Angels continue to win games and get closer to making a viable case for pursuing the playoffs, any talent added to the big league roster is much welcome. And with his past success, as long as Bachman can stay healthy it appears the Angels' richest position group is getting even richer as summer approaches.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout