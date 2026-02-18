Angels get unexpected boost from Mike Trout return to center field

In 2025, the Los Angeles Angels had one of the worst defensive outfields in baseball. With Jo Adell moving to center field and Mike Trout taking over duties in right field, there was hope that both sides of the duo would see better success.

But Adell was one of the worst defensive players in baseball (-13 run value), Trout was poor when he was healthy (-2 run value) and was replaced by an even worse Jorge Soler (-4 run value) when he was restricted to DH duties. Taylor Ward was arguably the best full-time outfielder for them, and he was worth -2 run value and has since been traded.

But there's hope for improvement with the latest news coming out of Angels' spring training.

With Mike Trout back in center, the Angels get much-needed defensive boost

The only time the Angels got positive fielding in the outfield last season was when Bryce Teodosio was starting. Unfortunately, he could not hit above .200 across the 50 games he appeared in, and is an afterthought with Trout making his return to center field.

The Angels will likely feature Trout in center, Adell in right field, and the recently acquired Josh Lowe in left field. The best news here is that Adell will be back where he belongs. He was a Gold Glove finalist in right field a few years ago.

Adell's transition to center field was fueled by optimism, but failed greatly. As noted above, he was one of the worst defenders at the position in 2025, putting a damper on his otherwise phenomenal breakout campaign. With Adell back in right field, his bat will no longer come at the expense of poor fielding as fans hope he can return to his Gold Glove finalist status. His exceptional arm will be highlighted rather than his suboptimal range in center field.

While Trout is no longer a Gold Glove-caliber defender, the latest evidence suggests he'll be better than Adell (which is not hard). In 2024, Trout was worth a -2 run value, which, while below average, is a huge upgrade over Adell's marks last season. As long as Trout stays healthy, his familiarity in center field should give him a solid floor as a fielder.

There are a lot of negatives surrounding Trout's move back to center field, but at the very least the Angels will be able to bank on better outfield defense this upcoming season with Adell and Trout back where they belong.