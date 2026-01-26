Angels trade for Josh Lowe fixes one clear roster problem, but another still exists

The Los Angeles Angels acquired outfielder Josh Lowe from the Tampa Bay Rays which makes LA's intentions for 2026 clear. However, the team still has a real issue when it comes to figuring out who will play center field in 2026 and beyond.

The Angels have several solid corner outfield options like Jo Adell, Mike Trout, Jorge Soler, and now Lowe. Yet, despite all of LA's offseason machinations, they do not have a clear candidate who could play center field every single day.

Angels need to figure out who will play center field after Lowe acquisition

Lowe has just 25 career appearances in center field so it is not a position he is well accustomed to. He has never been especially gifted defensively in right field so it seems like a stretch to think he could hold his own in center, but the Angels may not have another choice if they do not make a move.

Angels general manager Perry Minasian has said that Adell and Trout are options in center as well, but that he will leave those sorts of decisions to incoming manager Kurt Suzuki. Sure, Trout and Adell could play center, but they, too, are not going to be especially strong out there given their limitations even though Trout was once an incredibly gifted center fielder.

There are some better options in the minors, but they would have drawbacks as well. The Angels scooped up outfielder Wade Meckler from the San Francisco Giants and he fits the prototype of a typical center fielder given his speed and range in the outfield. But he cannot be trusted with everyday duties out there since he just had a brief cup of coffee with the Giants back in 2023 and has not appeared in the big leagues since.

Maybe the Angels could get by with piecing things together in a sort of "center fielder by committee" approach. They could split things up between Lowe, Adell, and Trout and see if anyone is the clear favorite or maybe if they are all roughly equal have them split time out there and play a little musical chairs with the corner outfield spots. Prospet Nelson Rada is certainly an option defensively, although whether his bat will be good enough is an open question.

It is not an ideal situation as obviously a team would like to have an everyday center fielder it can rely on, but barring the Angels going out and signing someone like Harrison Bader in free agency it seems like they will have to get creative with how they handle the center field position even if the Lowe acquisition gives the outfield a bit of a boost.