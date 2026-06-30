Angels got refreshing honesty from John Mozeliak about his future

Former Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak has assumed the role of the Los Angeles Angels general manager after the ousting of Perry Minasian, and there's been some refreshing honesty originating from the front office.

Mozeliak was introduced by the Angels over the weekend, and the level of transparency from the former Cardinals executive is something Angels fans haven't had in a long time. He all but indicated that Kurt Suzuki will be out of a job by the end of the season, but he also offered some useful information about his tenure and intentions moving forward with LA.

John Mozeliak, speaking as if he wasn't worried about getting fired for saying the wrong thing in his presser, caught @SamBlum3's attention...



"It was really the first time in a long time that I'd heard anyone in leadership with the Angels kind of speak freely." pic.twitter.com/cjLpHGJ1FF — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 29, 2026

John Mozeliak's Angels' tenure just cleared the easiest hurdle there was

Given how the Angels have operated in recent years, the general assumption was that Mozeliak would eventually have the interim label removed, and he would just stick around permanently. While that still may be the case, Mozeliak sounded like someone who has been enjoying retirement and looking forward to getting back to it.

However, he did leave the door open. To be clear, Mozeliak's runs until the end of the season, but there are multiple scenarios where he could remain with the organization.

“I really don’t want to have to be in the seat of a general manager for five years,” Mozeliak told reporters. “I’m not necessarily, when my contract ends, [going to] just completely walk away. Depending on who ends up getting hired, what that team looks like, there could be a position or a role that makes sense for me to stay around.”

At the very least, Mozeliak sounds like someone willing to establish a new way forward for the Angels, but once he does, eager to take a step back. And, to be clear, it doesn't sound like Mozeliak will be catering to the desires of Arte Moreno. The impression was that it would be Mozeliak who would inform Moreno of the direction moving forward.

It's a low bar to clear, but Mozeliak's honesty is a nice change of pace from what life had been liked under Minasian. Perhaps that's because Mozeliak already knows that he's not going to be in this position for the next five years.

It remains to be seen if Mozeliak's overall baseball philosophy is going to be fit for what the Angels need to do, but if he can illustrate his plan, perhaps he's going to be given the benefit the doubt. At the very least, it's more of a runway than Minasian had this year.