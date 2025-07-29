The Angels' organizational depth is truly being put to the test, with the team needing to find regular playing time for Kevin Newman, Lamonte Wade Jr. and Gustavo Campero these days. With Jorge Soler and Chris Taylor on the injured list, plus Mike Trout still not playing the outfield, Campero was thrust into action. The seldom-used switch-hitter, who was developed in the Angels' farm system as a catcher for many years, got the start in right field against the Jacob deGrom-led Texas Rangers. Campy went from zero-to-hero with the 2025 Angels' fate hanging in the balance, giving fans something to latch onto and possibly believe in moving forward.

Angels' Gustavo Campero had himself a doozy of a game against the Texas Rangers

The scene: Top of the 5th, 2 outs, Angels up 2-0, Rangers have the bases loaded, Jack Kochanowicz is facing Adolis García. In an 0-2 count, Kochanowicz (who had himself an awesome bounce back game) got García to hit a lazy fly ball to right field. After not getting a good jump at all, Campero came running in and seemingly secured the inning-ending fly out. Well, he completely botched a ball with a pretty much 100% chance of being caught. Two runs scored on the play, and after an unsuccessful Ray Montgomery challenge the Rangers tied it up in a game that most (if not all) of the baseball community would expect them to go on and win.

Oh no. That can't happen, but it did. pic.twitter.com/lEXmoGZyX5 — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) July 29, 2025

The Rangers announcers were openly laughing at Campero afterwards, as it was truly one of the worst dropped ball errors you will ever see on an MLB field. Well, it's a good thing they play 9 innings in baseball games!

In the bottom half of the inning, Campero hit a soft liner into right field off deGrom. He turned so hard rounding first base he almost got back picked at first by García. A couple batters later, Zach Neto scorched a line drive down the left field line and Campero came chugging around to score from first. In fact, Campero was still so domed up from the drop he forgot to dap up Trout after scoring the go-ahead run.

He finished the day with 2 hits, both singles. After his second hit, he stole second base, then stole third during the same plate appearance. Campy played with fantastic passion and desire after the gaffe, in what may end up being the feel-good moment of the Angels' season. It's rare to see this organization turn around and show grit after a massive net-negative play like Campero's error, but the 2025 Angels have proved that they will keep fighting down to the final pitch no matter the odds.

Jo Adell stepped up like a great leader does in order to console his fellow outfielder after the lowlight. Logan O'Hoppe also lost an easy catch on a pop-up that same inning, and García had an atrocious showing on an O'Hoppe fly ball in the 6th inning, so it definitely took some weight off of Campero's shoulders.

All-in-all, Campero's night will be something every baseball coach should show their AAU or Little League team ASAP. He pulled himself up by the bootstraps, and controlled what he could control after getting humiliated on the field -- his effort level.

