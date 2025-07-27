Mike Trout News: Little progress with knee, still reaches historic milestone

The Los Angeles Angels' first game after the All-Star break was on July 18th against the Phillies, and it was reported that Mike Trout was starting to do some drills in the outfield. Trout, who has been the team's full-time DH since the end of May, was expected to be the team's normal right fielder in 2025. Unfortunately, knee inflammation caused him to miss all but two games in May and he is still feeling lasting effects here at the end of July.

Mike Trout News: Little progress with knee, will not play field any time soon

Per Jeff Fletcher of The OC Register, Trout tried a few outfield drills in late-May but shut himself down. The future first ballot Hall of Famer tried a few drills again thanks to his fresh legs coming out of the All-Star break in Philadelphia, and continued doing so in New York when the Angels faced the Mets. Well, he shut himself down yet again after the Mets series and his ramp up is now over for the time being.

Mike Trout said he’s been dealing with a good amount of soreness, so he’s shut down ramping up to play outfield.



There’s no timetable to restart that. He said he’s been feeling the soreness when running the bases and taking swings. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) July 27, 2025

The Angels desperately need Trout back in right field as they cling to their already terrible playoff odds. Jorge Soler and Chris Taylor are out, and they have to fill the vacant corner outfield spot with suboptimal options like Lamonte Wade Jr., Scott Kingery or Gustavo Campero. If Trout could have gotten back into right field even for part-time duties, the Angels could have used Logan O'Hoppe as a designated hitter on the days Travis d'Arnaud was catching. Not anymore, though.

Mike Trout News: Yet another historic milestone for Trout

Trout's came out of the break cold and the team suffered immensely in the days before the deadline. In the team's first nine games out of the All-Star break, Trout slashed a meager .200/.326/.371/.697, was leaving men on base at a high rate and the Angels went 3-6 against the Phillies, Mets and Mariners.

What a difference one game can make, huh? The Angels were able to beat the Mariners to scrap their way to a 4-6 record in their first ten games post ASB, and Trout did what he does best -- make history at the Mariners' expense. Now, after ten games in the second half, Trout is slashing .231/.340/.462/.802 after hitting an absolute moonshot (453 ft.) off Logan Gilbert in a multi-hit effort against a team he's owned his whole career. That dinger allowed the GOAT to reach 1,000 RBIs in his distinguished career.

Final: #Angels 4, #Mariners 1: Mike Trout hits a two-run homer to reach the 1,000 career RBI milestone. Kyle Hendricks allows 1 ER in 6+ IP. Kenley Jansen save. Series split for Angels (51-55). — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) July 27, 2025

Since 2000, only 55 position players have been able to reach 1,000 runs batted in and Trout is one of nine active players to reach that feat -- Trout joins Freddie Freeman (the active leader in RBIs), Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Andrew McCutchen, Carlos Santana, Giancarlo Stanton, Manny Machado and Bryce Harper in the 1,000 RBI club.

