Angels Hall of Fame News: Abreu & K-Rod improve, Torii survives, Kinsler's out

Are there any Angels on the 2026 Hall of Fame ballot?

What's good for Torii Hunter's Hall of Fame case is he is certainly better than any new member on the 2026 ballot. He undoubtedly had a better career than any player who becomes eligible next season, which includes fellow outfielders Ryan Braun, Matt Kemp, Shin-Soo Choo, Nick Markakis, and Hunter Pence.

The only player who is new to the ballot in 2026 and spent time with the Angels is Howie Kendrick. Howie spent 9 years with the Angels from 2006-2014, got MVP votes during the 2014 season, and received his only All Star selection in 2011. Kendrick, like every other new member of the ballot outside of 1-2 players, will likely drop off immediately.

Check out the list of first-time eligible players for the 2026 Hall of Fame ballot! 👀 pic.twitter.com/NBq8eBbal9 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 22, 2025

It's looking increasingly likely that the Angels will not be represented in Cooperstown again in any capacity until Albert Pujols becomes a shoe-in first ballot member in 2028. He could easily be unanimously selected as well. Justin Upton will also appear on the ballot that year, but he will assuredly not make the Hall of Fame.

