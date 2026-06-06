Angels have obvious call-up staring them in the face (and it’s not Christian Moore)

It's not often when you have to beg the Los Angeles Angels front office to accelerate a prospect's promotion to the big leagues, but that's exactly the scenario staring Perry Minasian and the Halos' brass in the face at the moment.

While the Angels' fanbase continue to clamor for Minasian and Co. to recall infielder Christian Moore — and rightfully so — Denzer Guzman is putting up some equally impressive numbers out in Salt Lake City, Utah this season.

Guzman had a cup of coffee with the Halos last season, and in 13 games, hit just .190/.209/.357 with two home runs and three RBI. Guzman was confounded by the speed of the Major League game, as evidence by his 51.2% strikeout rate.

But this season with the Salt Lake Bees, the story is vastly different. Guzman has come of the gates white-hot, and is hitting .338/.404/.580 through the first two months of the minor-league season. The 22-year-old owns an impressive 10% walk rate, and even more spectacular 17.7% strikeout rate. Add up all those stats, and you can see why LA should seriously consider adding Guzman to the 26-man roster.

Angels prospects Denzer Guzman & Christian More should be on their way to Anaheim

But Moore shouldn't be far behind, and some might argue that both players should be added to the roster at the same time. The former first-round pick is laying waste to the opposition in Triple-A and owns a robust .283/.431/.493 slash line with four round trippers, 32 RBI, and a 131 wRC+. Much like Guzman, Moore is walking a lot (20.3% BB rate), and is keeping his strikeout rate below 25%.

The Angels have been adamant about playing Oswald Peraza at second base, and no true fans is going to argue that. But both Guzman and Moore are capable of playing multiple positions on the infield dirt.

Shortstop Zach Neto has missed several games this past week while dealing with whiplash following a collision at home plate. Yoan Moncada is also on the mend; he's recovering from knee inflammation and currently on the 10-day IL.

Sooner rather than later, the Angels need to see what they've got with these young talents who are just languishing on the Triple-A roster. The Halos are hopelessly buried in the AL West standings, and while you never want to give up on a season just over two months in, LA is unlikely to unseat any of their competitors for a playoff spot this season.

In the meantime, the front office is missing an opportunity to give valuable reps to two players who'll hopefully be part of the next contending Angels' team.