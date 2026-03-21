Angels prospect just delivered a breakout showing that feels impossible to ignore

The Los Angeles Angels' Spring Breakout roster was seemingly light on big-time talent. That's what happens when you have a talent vacuum that's exacerbated by a nonsensically aggressive prospect promotion strategy that results in stunted development and yields a farm system that ranks at the very bottom of the league for the umpteenth year running.

However, in that void, there was a youngster who drew some positive attention. Denzer Guzman earned praise from The Athletic's top prospect analyst, Keith Law (subscription required), who was not only impressed by his 105.8 mph dinger but also the 19 pitches he saw over four at-bats, another 100 mph scorcher that came off of his bat, and his slick glove work in the field.

Law has been more bullish on Guzman than most. He has him ranked as his No. 3 Angels prospect, significantly higher than the No. 8 ranking he holds on MLB Pipeline's list and the No. 9 position on Baseball America's rankings.

While it's only one game, it was easy to see why Law thinks so highly of the 22-year-old, and it highlights a development from last season that could bode well for his future.

Angels prospect Denzer Guzman turning tools into production

At 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, Guzman has ideal size for the shortstop position and has long tantalized with his raw tools. His power potential has always been highly regarded; he has a rocket arm and smooth actions paired with soft hands in the field.

Those are all ideal traits, but there has usually been something standing in the way. The biggest question Guzman faced after signing for $2 million as a teenager out of the Dominican Republic was whether or not he'd be able to make enough contact for his power to play.

He began his pro career by struggling in the Dominican Summer League, but, in typical Angels' fashion, was promoted to the Arizona Complex League in 2022 anyway. There, he looked better, slashing .286/.341/.422 and earning a five-game stint at Class-A Inland Empire.

He spent the entire 2023 season at Inland Empire, but hit just .239/.309/.371 with a 27.8% strikeout rate. Undeterred, the Angels sent him to High-A Tri-City to begin 2024 and saw his strikeout rate now balloon to 33.3%. No matter, the Halos promoted him again after just 19 games to Double-A Rocket City, because of course they did. Like many others, it didn't matter if Guzman struggled to adapt; Los Angeles was content to run him quickly through the system.

With the Trash Pandas in 2024, he couldn't tap into his power, posting a .098 ISO and hitting just .206/.297/.304. The silver lining was that he raised his walk rate to 10.5% while bringing the strikeouts down to a still-elevated-but-more-manageable 26.3% clip.

Shockingly, the Angels had him repeat Double-A to begin 2025, and that's when things started to click (look what happens when you don't rush prospects!). Guzman posted a .242/.334/.415 line with 11 dingers over 93 games, earning the call to Salt Lake for another 36-game stretch. There, he added six more homers while hitting an impressive .262/.366/.454 while walking 13.7% of the time. The strikeouts were still prevalent, coming in at a 29.4% clip, but with the increased power and plate discipline, it became acceptable, though not ideal.

Finally, Guzman got the call for a cup of coffee in September, hitting a pair of homers but also striking out at a 51.2% rate over 13 games. This spring, however, he's really impressed. Through 12 contests, he's slashing .350/.435/.800 with two homers.

If Law's right on his optimistic position with the young shortstop, the Angels could have something good here. The tools are starting to coalesce into real production, which for many youngsters is where things go off the rails.

Guzman, continuing to make strides in this regard in 2026, could set up an intriguing future for Los Angeles. The Halos already have two impressive young players in their big league infield in Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel, and if Guzman can make enough contact, he could soon join them. Add in Christian Moore reaching his full potential, and you've got the makings of a really good infield for years to come.

There are a lot of ifs in that scenario, and it will be paramount that the Angels don't do something that will throw off their development, but in some ways, the future looks bright. Guzman's Spring Breakout performance and Law's reaction should put him on your radar as a prospect to watch in 2026.