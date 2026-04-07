Angels have unlocked Chase Silseth but must be careful what comes next

Chase Silseth's performance through the first two weeks of the 2026 season has been a welcome surprise for the Los Angeles Angels fanbase. He looked like a fringe roster candidate entering spring training, but he survived and was part of the Angels' Opening Day roster.

Silseth made six appearances before allowing his first (and only) earned run of the season, and that came courtesy of infielder Mauricio Dubón during Monday's 6-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves. Despite surrendering the long ball on, Silseth still owns a sparkling 1.80 ERA through his first seven outings this season and has six punch outs over five innings of work.

But Silseth looked somewhat gassed upon toeing the rubber in the ninth inning. After missing with the first pitch of the at-bat to Dubón, Silseth left a splitter up in the zone that Atlanta's shortstop sent 372 feet and over the wall.

Silseth was able to strike out Ronald Acuña Jr. and induce a ground ball out fromMatt Olson with a line drive single off the bat of Drake Baldwin sandwiched in between. His next battle with Austin Riley lasted nine pitches before the Braves' star drew a walk, and Silseth was then removed after having thrown 29 pitches.

Chase Silseth has been used a lot by Angels manager Kurt Suzuki

Curiously, heading into play on Tuesday, Silseth is tied for the league lead with seven relief appearances this season. Angels manager Kurt Suzuki ran him out three times in four games during the team's opening series in Houston. After a day off, he pitched once during the Angels' series against the Chicago Cubs, and then two more times when the Seattle Mariners were in town over the weekend.

Silseth made just 10 Major League appearances in 2025 and covered just 11 innings. He logged 46 more innings at Triple-A Salt Lake, but that included eight starts. The bullpen is a different animal, and the ninth inning is a beast unto itself — even with a five-run cushion.

LA's bullpen has been overworked through the first two weeks of the season, and they may need to rely heavily on Mitch Farris for long relief on Tuesday night. Silseth has gotten off to a hot start, but the Angels should pump the brakes just a bit. There's no need for the 25-year-old to burn out before the calendar flips to May.