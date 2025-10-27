The then-Anaheim Angels made history on this date in 2002, as Game 7 of the World Series between the Angels and San Francisco Giants was played on October 27th. The Halos pulled off a miraculous Game 7 victory in what was the first, and still the only, World Series in franchise history.

It was a miraculous victory in the sense that the Halos turned to a rookie in John Lackey to toe the rubber in a win-or-lose the World Series game, and he came through in a major way. Not only did Lackey deliver, but rookie sensation Francisco Rodríguez continued to cement his nickname "K-Rod" in Game 7 as well. Lastly, the forgotten rookie from the 2002 World Series roster is the one-and-only Brendan Donnelly, who contributed two Ks in the game as well!

Angels History: 3 iconic rookie performances lead franchise to lone World Series win

Lackey's line in the do-or-die World Series game: 5.0 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 4 Ks, 1 BB, and crucially 1 win. Donnelly followed Lackey and went 2.0 innings, 2 Ks, 0 runs, 1 hit, 1 BB. K-Rod just did what he did all season and for the rest of his career -- he entered the game after Donnelly (in the 8th inning) in a 4-1 game and struck out the side.

Each of the three rookie Angels pitcher earned a victory in the 2002 World Series -- K-Rod got the win in Game 2 (the first win the Angels got in the series), Donnelly in Game 6, and Lackey in Game 7. To contextualize that, in a 20 year span from 1986 to 2005, only four non-Angels rookie pitchers notched at least 1 victory in a World Series game -- Livan Hernandez for the Marlins in 2003 (he won 2 games against the New York Yankees that year), Orlando Hernandez for the Yankees in 1998, Jaret Wright for the then-Indians in 1997 and Tim Belcher (former Angel!) for the Dodgers in 1988.

The Angels had 3 of the 7 rookies who won a World Series game in a 20-year span, which is wild. From 2006-on (another 20-year span), 13 rookies have notched a World Series win, which goes to show how the 2002 Angels helped pave the way for organizations to empower their promising rookie pitchers in the postseason.

Of course, the Angels had several other non-rookies contribute to the World Series victory. Troy Percival earned the save, and both Bengie Molina and Garret Anderson delivered RBI doubles to help earn the victory. October 27th is a historic date for this franchise, and Angels fans should be eternally grateful for those responsible for that World Series now more than ever.