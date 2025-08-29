This season, many Angels fans are calling for a 20-year-old in Nelson Rada to get called up to The Show. Earlier in the season, the calls were for a 22-year-old Christian Moore. Last season, fans clamored for a 20-year-old in Caden Dana. Those are just the recent examples, and they go on-and-on throughout the past ten years of playoff-less baseball Angels fans have watched.

However, all those demands for top prospects who cannot legally drink really began post-2002. Before 2000, prospects routinely would spend five, six, seven years in the minor leagues before even getting considered for an MLB call up. There was a pioneer in that regard, a World Series champion and folk hero who inspired hope in members of the Angels' player development for two+ decades.

Angels History: September call up from 2002 spawned decades of aggressive promotions

If a modern day baseball fan finds it strange that these 20-year-olds are making it to the majors, imagine how a fan back in 2002 felt upon Rodríguez's promotion!

How often do you think a 20.65 K/9 has been posted in baseball history? Yes, it was a sample size of 5.1 innings but the baseball world has seen a pitcher dominate hitters to that level...and he was a 20-year-old rookie. In fact, K-Rod truly earned his nickname upon his arrival, as nobody but Rodríguez has posted a 20.00 K/9 in a season with at least five innings pitched in baseball history -- the rookie posted a 20.65 mark that September. He recorded 17 outs in the regular season, 13 by way of the K.

K-Rod is not trending well in Hall of Fame voting, as he has barely held onto eligibility in recent years on the ballot. He has a giant uphill battle ahead of him, but Angels fans will hold him near and dear to their hearts for many, many years.

How often do you think the phrase, "this guy could be the next K-Rod" has been thrown around in Angels meetings the past two decades? Francisco Rodríguez took the world by storm in 2002 when he was pressed into duty by the Angels, and he responded by spearheading a World Series run. Since K-Rod arrived in 20002 until 2025, the Angels have been the single most aggressive franchise with promoting their youthful, prized prospects. They even had Ryan Johnson skip the minors and make the MLB bullpen out of spring training this season.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout