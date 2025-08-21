The Angels made a lot of noise during the MLB Draft - both good and bad. While the world of baseball was overly critical of Tyler Bremner being selected at No. 2 overall, the reaction the entire draft class was overall positive. The Halos were able to sign their entire class as well, putting an exclamation point on a succesful weekend. And while a lot has been made of the pitchers drafted on Day 1 - especially the potential oozing from prep arm Johnny Slawinski - the first selection on Day 2 is equally as exciting.

Who is Jake Munroe?

The Angels kicked off Day 2 by selecting Jake Munroe, an infielder out of the University of Louisville. Munroe spent one season playing for the Cardinals after transferring from a junior college in 2024. With an OPS of 1.044 in his lone season playing Division One, Munroe skyrocketed up draft boards all season long. During the College World Series Playoffs, Munroe took his game to another level and hit .378 with four home runs, a double, triple, and drove in a total of nine runs during Louisville's run.

Munroe swing is smooth and compact, and it allows him to use the entire field when he is at the plate. His power translates no matter which direction he hits the ball as well. Consistently hitting triple digits with his exit velocity, the threat for 35+ double seasons is very much on the plate for Munroe. On top of a generally impressive offensive resume, he also seemed to always rise to the moment when his teammates needed him most. Whether the CWS Tournament or extra innings in a conference game, Munroe stepped up to the plate and delivers.

Defensively, Munroe is somewhat of an unknown. He played third in college, but there seems to be little belief he will be able to last there in the major leagues. In his recent debut with the Single-A Inland Empire 66ers, Munroe did play third base and, to his credit, provided two assists and no errors. So it appears the Angels are going to give him every chance to play third. And if he sticks there, he becomes part of the excellent young core in the Angels' infield headlined by Zach Neto and supporting players Nolan Schanuel and Christian Moore. If Munroe can't last at third, learning first base and/or the corner outfield would likely be the next step in his development.

Wherever it may be, Munroe's bat is far too good to turn him into a bench player. With a mature approach that leaves a 2026 debut in Anaheim on the table, every ball hit towards Munroe at third base will be a precursor to how his career as an Angels player will pan out.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout