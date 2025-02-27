The Angels will not be at full strength when they open the regular season against the Chicago White Sox. Zach Neto, who underwent surgery this offseason on his shoulder after he tweaked it in a late-September matchup against the White Sox, is ruled out for Opening Day. Neto was attempting to advance an extra 90ft. on the basepaths, and slid awkwardly into the second base bag. He was removed from the game, and has yet to be seen since. The Angels know that it is of paramount importance not to rush their star shortstop back before he is 100% phsyically ready, as a setback would be a monumental blow to the entire franchise. So, for that reason, Neto's return to the field is still up in the air.

Per Jeff Fletcher of The OC Register, Ron Washington gave a vague update on when exactly Angels fans might see the franchise cornerstone. The team's stance is Neto will be absent for Opening Day on March 27th, but will be back sometime soon after: “Soon after could be a week after,” Washington said. “Could be two weeks after. Might be a month.” It sure seems like Neto will return in April, and depending on how he looks the next month it will then be determined whether he's back in early-April, mid-April, or late-April. Fletcher also reported that Neto is not throwing or hitting every day, and he is only throwing at 60 ft. as of now.

Angels Injury Update: Star shortstop officially will miss Opening Day

Like everything with Neto, it's unclear if he will need a minor league rehab assignment before he comes back to the major league squad. Given how Neto will probably be missing the totality of Angels' spring training games, it stands to reason that the organization will want to give him game reps before he supplants Kevin Newman as the everyday shortstop.

With Neto officially ruled out, Newman will need a backup to begin the season. Luis Rengifo is a lock to make the team, but he will likely be vacillating between second base, third base, and potentially even centerfield. Christian Moore is not a shortstop, but if he makes the team as the everyday second baseman then perhaps Rengifo could find himself playing more shortstop than second. Scott Kingery is on the roster bubble, but he has been getting reps at shortstop during games and has been looking solid at the plate as well. Tim Anderson is here, but unlike Kingery he is not on the 40-man roster as of yet. Anderson hit a solo home run in the Angels' game against the Chicago Cubs, so that is a postive. Kyren Paris looks much different in camp, but he is a longshot.

Newman and whoever backs him up could play well in Neto's absence, but this news certainly hurts the Angels' ability to win games. Neto was the Angels' best player last season and a major cog in the Angels' machine. For a team that is looking to get back to the postseason for the first time in a decade, they need a whole lot of things to break their way this season in order to do so. Neto missing games is not a positive in any way, shape, or form.

