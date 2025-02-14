The Angels franchise has been constantly dealing with injuries to both their up-and-coming and high-priced veteran players the last several years. The news that Anthony Rendon is undergoing hip surgery over-shadowed recent developments to two players who hopefully will be key 2025 contributors. It's positive news for a change, and the updates concern Zach Neto and Robert Stephenson's progress from their surgeries. Neto underwent surgery on his shoulder in November after sustaining the injury in September, and Stephenson had Tommy John surgery last April.

Zach Neto said he’s feeling good about his rehab from shoulder surgery. He’s been hitting but he hasn’t thrown yet. Still not sure about Opening Day. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) February 12, 2025

Angels spring training injury updates: Zach Neto, Robert Stephenson

Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register provided updates on both Neto and Stephenson at the outset of pitchers and catchers arriving to spring training. The Neto updates are rather vague, but nice to hear nonetheless: "Zach Neto got some encouraging news on his shoulder, although he wouldn’t say exactly what it was. 'I can’t say it,' Neto said with a smile Wednesday. 'Everything is coming along very well. Ahead of schedule.'” Fletcher went on to detail that Neto is hitting off a tee, but has yet to throw.

Neto is clearly being told by the Angels to not disclose details of his recovery, even though Fletcher makes it seem like he is eager to tell the press what the doctors said. The lack of clarity is frustrating for fans, but it is clear that the team does not want to force Neto back before he is ready. Perhaps the lack of a timeline is a tactic to make sure the rehab is diligent and does not force him to rush the process? Neto returning for Opening Day would be a great development, but it is not necessary to ramp him up solely to return then. The Angels will keep a watchful eye on their 24-year-old who could be their cornerstone for years to come.

Robert Stephenson was expected to solidify the Angels' bullpen last year, and will attempt to do so by early July this year according to MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. Like with Neto and Rendon, the team refuses to provide an exact timetable despite the player progressing in his on-field work. Stephenson's on-field development was mound work for the first time since his elbow surgery. He should continue to play catch and throw bullpens before he faces live hitters. It's unclear if he is throwing non-fastballs in his bullpens as of yet.

Neto and Stephenson producing for the Angels at a high level is absolutely necessary for the team to contend. Neto is obvious, he was their best player last season and one of the best shortstops in the game. Kevin Newman, who they brought in for $2.75 million, will man short until Neto comes back. Stephenson will be a back-end bullpen arm for a group that is relying on an aging Kenley Jansen and an injury-prone Ben Joyce. Stephenson was signed to a three-year, $33 million deal and has yet to throw a single inning for the Angels. His prolonged absence triggered a 2027 club option for $2.5 million.

The steps are gradual for these two core players, but they are signs of light during dark days for the Angels. Following yet another devastating injury to a player the Angels gave $245 million to...and many saying that the contract is the worst in the history of the sport...positive injury news is more than welcome!

