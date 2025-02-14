Angels News: Former Rangers reliever joins LAA, Rendon's injury timeline is revealed

Even with pitchers and catchers doing their thing at spring training already, the Angels are not done adding to their roster. They recently claimed Michael Petersen off waivers and signed veteran closer Kenley Jansen. Perry Minasian was not finished though. The Angels' social media team posted a photo of Nelson Rada in front of his locker, and there was jersey in the background of a player nobody was aware of. There was some intrigue amongst those who follow the Angels closely as to who the mystery player was.

I’m curious whose jersey this is.



Per the numbers on the Angels website, no one on the Spring Training roster is wearing #64.



It looks like the name says Anderson, but Tyler wears #31 and the website says Tim will wear #77.



It is now apparent who that player is -- veteran reliever Shaun Anderson. Anderson pitched with the Rangers and Marlins last season, and has appeared with the Giants, Orioles, Padres, Twins, and Blue Jays throughout his five year big league career. Anderson is breaking ball monster: the 30-year-old's most used pitched last season was a slider, and he also will pepper in a sweeper. He has a low-90smph fastball that is labeled a four-seam, but it moves much more like a cutter. He adds in a sinker and changeup as well.

Given subpar results at the big league level throughout his career, Anderson is a depth piece and nothing more. From 2019-2024, Anderson has totaled 152.0 innings. In that span, he has an ERA+ of 70, a 4.97 FIP, a 1.697 WHIP, an 11.5 H/9, and a 6.9 K/9. He will 100% begin the season at AAA Salt Lake.

Anderson is the fourth reliever added this offseason via a minor league deal. The Angels also acquired Connor Brogdon, Victor González (who is currently dealing with a visa issue and has yet to report to Tempe, AZ), and Dakota Hudson on minor league contracts with invitations to big league spring training.

The Athletic's Sam Blum discloses Anthony Rendon's recovery timeline

Some Angels beat writer discussed Rendon's Angels tenure after the news broke that he will need surgery on his hip. While Minasian never reveals recovery timetables publicly (see: the Zach Neto injury), this beat writer was happy to disclose the details in his latest article:

"Rendon is not expected to play in 2025, with recovery expected to take longer than six months. When the season ends, he will have played in just 29.5 percent of the possible 880 games during his tenure." Sam Blum

Minasian initially said Rendon would be out long-term. Blum's report puts a timeline out there: longer than six months. Nobody expected to see Rendon this year after the surgery news, and Blum makes it pretty much official.

Retirement talks are circulating around Rendon, but why would he forfeit the remaining ~$77 million owed to him over the next two years? That feels highly unlikely.

One scenario is he gets cut, does not play baseball at all the next two years, then retires once the checks stop getting sent to him (assuming the Angels would not defer any payments). If Rendon is indeed going to miss the entire season, it feels like he would much rather get waived so he can rehab closer his family and on his own time.

Another likelihood is the Angels keep him on the 60-Day IL and go through a charade that he may or may not return this year. Then he, in theory, returns for 2026. The Angels keeping him would be messy, however.

Players like Rendon, who make a whole lot of money to play baseball, typically rehab long-term injuries with the big league team. Most players on the 60-Day IL rehab in Tempe, AZ with the minor league training staff, but players of Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, and Rendon's ilk historically rehab with the big league athletic trainers and doctors. Given the major investments in those players, the Angels prefer to keep them around the major league team as the prepare their return in order to track their progress/keep them engaged with the active players/give them access to the highest-grade medical care and facilities.

It remains to be seen whether the Angels' upper management, front office, and coaches will want Rendon around the team while he rehabs, but it sure feels like they will cut ties with the gloomy, dour, surly third baseman sooner rather than later. The Angels, who are trying desperately to establish a winning culture, might want to get rid of a player who does not prioritize baseball and merely views it as a means to an end.

It's a messy and devastating situation, and it feels like it is in both parties' best interests to sever their connection now.

