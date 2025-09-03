The Los Angeles Angels have been snake-bitten of late with injuries, but their 2025 injury luck has been way better than they've had recent years and much better than most other clubs around the sport. Zach Neto and Mike Trout have both missed a month of games with injuries (Neto in April, Trout in May), but other than that the team has been pretty healthy. Taylor Ward, Jo Adell, Logan O'Hoppe, Yusei Kikuchi, José Soriano, Kenley Jansen and Reid Detmers are all major contributors who have not had to hit the shelf. However, all that being said, the team is beginning to break down physically here in September

Angels Injury Update: Trout remains out, Soler ramping up, Schanuel stalled

Less than a month ago, Mike Trout was forced out of a couple of games due to a bug that was circulating around the clubhouse. Now, he will miss back-to-back games due to a skin infection. However, Erica Weston reported that he should return to the lineup tomorrow (there was no word on whether he could pinch hit against the Royals tonight).

via FDSNW, Ray Montgomery on Mike Trout’s status: pic.twitter.com/UoFMJmGwuz — BTH (@BeyondTheHalo) September 3, 2025

At the end of the day, the Angels' season is essentially over. It would take an otherworldly miracle for this team to play its way into contention, so Trout missing a game or two in September is not the worst thing in the world. Perhaps when Jorge Soler returns from the injured list, Trout could receive more routine days off for him to manage his lingering knee issues that forced him into a full-time DH role. Trout's season is not going that well for his standards, so if the team should allow him to have a normal offseason by managing his workload down the stretch.

Speaking of Soler, he might be able to work his way back into game action soon.Per Jeff Fletcher of The OC Register: "Outfielder Jorge Soler has increased his work on the field, taking some fly balls. He has taken batting practice several times, including hitting against a high velocity machine this week."

Soler was dealing with both a groin and back injury, which was likely caused from playing a lot more outfield than he used to playing. The Angels traded for the slugger to add pop into their lineup, but his production from the batter's box and health both declined as a result of playing right field every game since Trout sustained his knee injury earlier this year. Much like Trout, Soler is having one of the worst years of his career and has one-year, $13 million remaining on his deal.

While Soler ramps up, Nolan Schanuel does not yet have a timetable to return from the injured list. His 2025 season is in danger of being over as the first baseman deals with a bone bruise in his left wrist. Schanuel previously expressed faith that he would return from the 10-day injured list after 10 days, but his wrist injury appears to be more severe than expected. Schanuel was struggling mightily after getting hit on his wrist post All-Star break, and this wrist issue seems to be the main reason why.

