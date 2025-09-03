While much of the Angels’ young core has taken steps forward throughout the 2025 season, it has overshadowed one of the more significant developments in the lineup. Mike Trout is having the worst season of his Hall of Fame career, and it is beginning to beg the question whether this is an extended, arduous slump for the three time Most Valuable Player or if this is simply the beginning of the end for the greatest Halo of all time.

Angels fans are well used to aging veterans who are in the lineup purely out of respect and to build on their legacy. Mike Trout’s 2025 season is giving glimpses of the Albert Pujols’ era in Anaheim, which would mark the beginning of the end. Trout was moved down in the lineup for the first time in his career earlier this season, which was when alarm bells started sounding.

The good news, however, is that the advanced stats provide a case that Trout is simply getting unlucky this season. While Trout has mentioned he is battling some things in the batter’s box, but overall it just seems that Trout has been hitting the ball just as well and hard as always, just right at defenders. Key identifiers of older players slipping such as barrel rate and exit velocity have not regressed for Trout, so he is still swinging and making contact exceptionally well. Another stat in Trout’s defense is that his walk percentage sits at 16.1, above his career average. If it was purely something to do with not seeing pitches well, Trout would not be walking at his best (full season) rate since 2019.

So what is wrong with Mike Trout?

There are two clear changes in the everyday routine of Mike Trout this season, both beginning when he returned from the injured list. For one, his injury is surely affecting Trout’s approach at the plate. While his offensive game was down prior to his injury, Trout was still hitting for immense power - which has notably fallen off completely as of late. A lower body injury could be to blame, as well as Trout's new everyday role as the designated hitter. For his career, Trout is a far superior hitter when he’s in the lineup defensively. And sure, most of those at bats came during his prime. Nevertheless it is not uncommon for a hitter to have a bit of slump adjusting to only hitting. This is concerning given that designated hitter may need to be the new normal for Trout, but does not prove he has fallen off the cliff physically.

All in all, this was just a whirlwind of a season for Trout. A position change in Spring Training, an injury in May, and playing through that injury until now. All signs point to Trout still swinging just as well as ever, and a rebound over this final month and into 2026 is something angels fans can count on.

