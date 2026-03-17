Angels insider just revealed clue in Alek Manoah's push for the Opening Day roster

Opening Day is nearly a week away, but the Los Angeles Angels don't appear to be any closer to revealing their starting rotation for the 2026 season. Grayson Rodriguez and Alek Manoah entered spring training as the favorites to round out the Angels' rotation, but neither has had the strongest of efforts. The door has been opened for a dark horse to grab hold of a spot in the starting rotation, but that doesn't mean Los Angeles would give up on Manoah.

Manoah hasn't pitched in the majors since 2024, so it was surprising that the Angels were willing to give him a big-league deal this offseason. Manoah's first two spring starts were impressive, in the sense that he didn't give up any runs, but the underlying metrics suggested that it was more luck than actual skill.

Alek Manoah may have pitched his way off the Angels' Opening Day roster

That impression was confirmed in Manoah's last two starts, giving up nine runs in just over six innings of work, including seven walks. Manoah may have been a favorite for a starting rotation spot at the start of spring training, but it would seem that he may have pitched himself off the Opening Day roster.

In his latest assessment of the Angels' position battles during the closing weeks of spring training, MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger suggests that one of Jack Kochanowicz, Ryan Johnson, George Klassen, or Mitch Farris could take Manoah's perceived spot in the rotation. Bollinger also notes that Rodriguez having a spot in the rotation isn't a given, but his stuff has been better than Manoah's.

As for Manoah, what could help the Angels' decision are his two minor-league options. In other words, it's not a matter of the Angels keeping Manoah in the starting rotation because they aren't ready to give up on him as a reclamation project. If he loses the job, he could easily be optioned to Triple-A and continue his work before becoming a potential piece for the Angels later in the season.

It's also worth pointing out that Rodriguez has minor-league options remaining, so he could start the season in the minors if the Angels deem it necessary as part of his ramp-up having not pitched in a game of consequence since 2024.

There are reasons why the Angels should feel tied to Rodriguez. There's a chance they can unlock the pitcher that was once ascending toward the top of the Baltimore Orioles' rotation. As for Manoah, sure, keep him around since they can, but the Angels shouldn't feel obliged to do him any favors.