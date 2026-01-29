Angels may have just hinted at their next move with latest roster shuffle

If you blinked, you may have missed Wade Meckler's time with the Los Angeles Angels. The left-handed hitting outfielder was claimed off waivers by the Angels at the start of the month before just being designated for assignment after Los Angeles swiped relief pitcher Kaleb Ort off waivers from the New York Yankees.

Before the shuffle, Meckler seemed to be on the inside track to landing a spot on the Halos' bench. He represented the only left-handed hitting option on the bench and likely ensure that Mike Trout can remain entrenched as the team's designated hitter.

Meckler only had 64 games to his name, all in 2023, so that speaks to why Los Angeles felt no loyalty to him. But his departure may forecast the next move for the Angels.

Even after the trade for Josh Lowe, there was still a case to be made for a veteran center fielder to be added before spring training. With Meckler now out of the picture, the need for an outfielder remains, but they likely will narrow their options to left-handed hitting options.

Angels may have quietly tipped their hand with recent roster move

The simplest answer may be that the Angels just cleared a path for Nelson Rada to have a chance to break camp with the team. The 20-year-old outfielder hits from the left side of the plate and will start the season as one of the Angels' top prospects.

If Rada's sample size at Triple-A last season was any indicator, he's ready for a look. The international signee slashed .323/.433/.416 in 201 plate appearances. Rada is young, but if we're being honest, Los Angeles needs something to get excited for when thinking about the long-term outlook of their roster. Rada having a place is certainly a great place to start.

Veteran Mike Tauchman could also be an option for the Angels. The 35-year-old has thrived as fourth outfielder with the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox in recent years, and Los Angeles could be among the teams that can offer him the most playing time — assuming he's not holding out with the hope of playing for a contender.