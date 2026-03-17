Angels keep delaying the one roster move everyone knows is coming before Opening Day

The Anthony Rendon era is over. Earlier this offseason, Rendon and the Los Angeles Angels agreed to a restructured contract, ensuring that he won't play for the team in 2026. While his contract was restructured, it's important to note that it wasn't terminated. In other words, as of now, Rendon is on Los Angeles' 40-man roster.

Players who ended the previous season on the 60-day IL are moved back to the 40-man roster during the offseason. In the event that an injury lingers over into the start of spring training, teams often place said player back on the 60-day IL once they are eligible to do so at the start of camp. The Angels have yet to do that with Rendon.

Given the flexibility around roster rules during spring training, it's not as if Los Angeles is doing anything wrong by delaying the 60-day IL move. Perhaps there are still I's that need to be dotted and T's crossed with Rendon's restructured deal, and that is the reason for the delay. But it goes without saying that Rendon will be removed from the 40-man roster by the time Opening Day has arrived.

Angels will create 40-man roster spot once Anthony Rendon's status is resolved

Now is the time when veterans who are on non-roster deals can begin to exercise their opt-out clauses. Sometimes there can be a *cough, cough; wink, wink* understanding with these players. But for those in line for making the Opening Day roster, they will need a spot on the 40-man roster.

The Angels could have as many as three non-roster invites find their way onto the Opening Day roster this year. Veteran Adam Frazier seems primed to be the Angels starting second baseman, Jeimer Candelario is making a strong case for a spot on the bench, and the injury to Robert Stephenson could lead to Hunter Strickland breaking camp with the team.

Some gymnastics will be needed in oder to fit all three of those players on the Opening Day roster, and that's why the long-awaited move of Rendon to the 60-day IL should be happening in the coming days. The Angels really can't afford to drag their feet much longer.