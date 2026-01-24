Angels keep ignoring a sneaky free agent who fits their outfield perfectly

The Los Angeles Angels have made various additions and subtractions to their outfield this winter. The Angels traded Taylor Ward to the Baltimore Orioles in order to bolster their rotation, and then swung a three-team trade with the Cincinnati Reds and Tampa Bay Rays that brought Josh Lowe to Los Angeles. But something is still missing.

The Angels' outfield is heavy on right-handed hitters — which one of the biggest reasons they acquired Lowe from the Rays. Sure, LA took a flier on former San Francisco Giants' draft pick Wade Meckler, but he's got just 56 Major League at-bats under his best. The Halos need at least one more left-handed swinger to help balance out the lineup.

Longtime Major League veteran Mike Tauchman could be an inexpensive, yet perfect, solution for the Angels' problems. Tauchman spent last season with the Chicago White Sox while hitting .263/.356/.400 across 335 at-bats and posted an OPS+ above 100 for the third consecutive season.

Mike Tauchman could help bring balance to the Angels outfield

Tauchman's Illinois' roots may keep him on the South Side — if the White Sox are interested in a reunion — but his best chance to gather meaningful playing time might be in Anaheim.

While he's certainly not a burner on the base paths, Tauchman plays average defense, draws plenty of walks, and rarely chases pitches outside the strike zone. There's really no difference between his lefty/ righty splits, meaning the Angels wouldn't necessarily have to use him as a platoon outfielder only.

LA's outfield is a bit of jumbled mess at the moment. Jorge Soler is essentially a DH-only option, and while Mike Trout is making every effort to return to the outfield in 2026, his injury history is too difficult to ignore. Jo Adell is a below-average fielder, and Lowe brings a left-handed stick, but his lefty/ righty splits (.181/.240/.264 vs. LHP) suggest he can't swing it against southpaws.

Tauchman might require a little more than a minor league deal, but signing him to a free agent contract isn't going to break the bank. This is low-risk/ high-reward move that Angels GM Perry Minasian should make right now.