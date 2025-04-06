One of the lynchpins of the Angels' last great era was a player who held a role that isn't present on every team -- super-utility man. From his arrival in 2002 until 2009, the Angels enjoyed something that few teams do: a player versatile enough to play almost anywhere on the diamond, who also produces enough to justify playing every day even if his defensive position is a revolving door of assignments. While other teams may have versatile players who can play a variety of defensive assignments, the number that are equally productive with the bat and glove is relatively small.

At their best, the super-utility logs near-regular at bats in the starting lineup, as they give regulars at nearly every position a day off here and there. For reference, during his peak, Chone Figgins averaged 142 games per season from 2004 through 2009 for the Halos.

A super-utility role could be the career path for Kyren Paris, the 23-year-old fallen prospect whose spring training outburst earned him a spot on the Opening Day roster. Paris, a middle infielder by trade, will be tasked with being the team's backup centerfielder while also presumably logging time in the infield here and there.

Paris made his first start of the 2025 season count in a big way in the opening series' finale against the White Sox. Starting in centerfield and going 1-3 with a walk, he came through in the clutch with an 8th-inning homer to give the Halos the lead, which secured the victory.

Paris will look to bring a Figgins-esque versatility to the modern day Angels, but his offensive game is more reminiscent of a different super-utility man from baseball's recent past.

Three-time All-Star may be the best comp for Kyren Paris in this super-utility role

While Chone Figgins was a slap hitter with an eagle eye who relied on his legs to wreak havoc on the bases, so Kyren Paris looks to be a more powerful force at the plate. Paris spent the offseason working with Aaron Judge's personal hitting coach, and figures to provide much more pop than Figgins, who topped out with a single-season career-high of 9 home runs.

Best known for his time with the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs, Ben Zobrist was every bit as versatile defensively as Figgins, but traded stolen bases for dingers offensively. With a career 116 wRC+ and three seasons of 20 or more homers to go along with his three All-Star appearances, Zobrist is the archetype for what Paris is trying to become.

The most pressing question will be whether or not the Angels will let him live up to that potential. The Angels wanted Paris on the big league team because of his performance this spring, but their comments about balancing not playing every day with recognizing his spring performance could indicate that they will misuse the budding youngster.

It would behoove the team to find near-everyday at bats for Paris while taking full advantage of his versatility. Doing so could give them a unique threat to go alongside franchise building blocks like Zach Neto, Logan O'Hoppe, Nolan Schanuel, and the eventual arrival of Christian Moore and others.

If they Halos play their cards right, they'll have a unique weapon that could become the envy of the league. If not, it will go down as yet another example in the long list of Angels' player development failures.

