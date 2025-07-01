Angels' lack of young talent fully on display after Futures Game roster reveal

The Angels are well-known around the MLB sphere for having one of the worst farm systems in all of baseball. Any reputable minor league ranking has them in the bottom three systems, and the lack of top talent is fully on display. The MLB Futures Game announced their rosters today, and the Angels have only one selection (the minimum required for each club).

Right-handed pitcher George Klassen (ranked #3 in the Angels organization behind recently promoted hero Christian Moore and right-handed pitcher Caden Dana), was selected to the game. While there is an argument that he is the best pitching prospect in the Angels organization, this season definitely has not been one to warrant such an honor for Klassen, through no fault of his own.

In 2024, Klassen was dominant. He absolutely deserved consideration as the Angels' top prospect as well as one of MLB's Top 100. This season, however, has been a different story. After a rough start to his season in April and May, Klassen took a scary line drive off of his head during a start. After missing a few weeks to recover, Klassen has had a hard time readjusting to life as a starter. While he did have one dominant showing in June - a six-inning shutout - the other starts have seen a lot of runs scored off of Klassen and him not lasting very deep into games.

Regardless of the past few months, this is a high honor for Klassen. He is viewed as one of the best potential relievers in the minor leagues, even if the Angels are attempting to bring him along as a starter. Sam Bachman and Reid Detmers were both once looked out as potential arms in the Halos' rotation, and now they are teaming up to form one of the best bullpen duos in the entire American League.

Whether Klassen gets into the game or not on July 12th will be interesting, especially considering there are only seven innings. Either way, the experience can only help a pitcher who has had as tumultuous a season as Klassen. If he does get into the game and has a successful outing, it could be the confidence boost Klassen has needed since returning from such a scary injury. And while, yes, the Angels do not have very many high-upside prospects within their organization, Klassen is an exceptional representative of the highest upside offered within the Angels' farm system.

