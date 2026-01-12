Angels’ last-minute link to Alex Bregman became another free agency bait-and-switch

Alex Bregman would have been the perfect heavyweight target to fill the Los Angeles Angels' void at third base. Equally talented in the batter's box and in the field, Bregman would have strengthened a lineup with some serious holes while drastically upgrading a defense that was among the very worst in the majors in 2025.

And for a brief moment, what seemed like a long shot might have become a real possibility. The longer Bregman languished on the open market, the more likely it became that he'd have to settle for a team-friendly deal. That led Bleacher Report to name the Halos as dark-horse contenders to land his services.

Alas, the dream died almost as soon as it was conceived, with Bregman agreeing to a five-year, $175 million contract with the Chicago Cubs over the weekend.

The Cubs deal for Alex Bregman just robbed the Angels of their dream free agent signing

Truth be told, Bregman was always a pipedream. The idea that the Angels would commit $35 million a year to him, or any player, wasn't likely given the franchise's recent history. Theoretically, Los Angeles had an influx of cash coming into the coffers, thanks to the buyout agreement with Anthony Rendon.

But just as that extra loot appeared, drama resulting in the Angels cancelling their rights deal with Main Street Sports Group, the parent company of FanDuel Sports Network, appeared, threatening a prime revenue stream for the club. With his finances threatened, there is no way that Arte Moreno would commit the dollars necessary to make such a splash.

It's a shame, too. Bregman's low strikeout approach (14.1% strikeout rate in 2025) would have brought much-needed balance to the Halos' group of sluggers that posted the league's worst K-rate at 27.1% last season.

Instead, fans will have to set their sights lower, much lower. Given the financial questions the TV deal brings, as well as Arte Moreno's penchant for pinching pennies, it's questionable as to whether or not we can expect any significant additions.

Veterans worthy of a look, like Eugenio Suarez and Yoan Moncada, still exist, but fans might be stuck with Vaughn Grissom and Nick Madrigal-level reclamation projects alongside prospects like Christian Moore and Denzer Guzman as the Angels figure out their infield picture.

Such is the life of an Angels fan. Clear upgrades always seem to be right around the corner, but Moreno and the franchise refuse to commit.