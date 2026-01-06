1 heavyweight, 1 middleweight, 1 lightweight option for Angels to fill hole at 3B

Third base has been a black hole for the Los Angeles Angels for what seems like forever. That's largely been thanks to one man, Anthony Rendon, whose albatross of a contract ensured the Angels got subpar performance out of the hot corner, whether or not he was in the lineup.

Thankfully, the Rendon saga is coming to a close, and the club can finally focus on finding a solution at a position that is one of their greatest needs. While they lost out on a prime target when Kazuma Okamoto chose the Toronto Blue Jays, options exist at every level of the market.

One big splash, one mid-level move, and one lightweight solution for the Angels' third base woes

Signing Alex Bregman would be the big splash that would delight Angels fans

The Angels haven't truly been linked to Alex Bregman, but that could all change. The Boston Red Sox have an offer out to retain him, but it doesn't appear to meet the long-term criteria he is seeking. Bregman seems to value security and a big payday above all else, and while the Angels have been quiet on that front in recent years, with Arte Moreno, you can never truly count them out.

If he wants to truly reset after the Rendon fiasco and re-establish the Angels as true players in the market, making a splash for Bregman, who is one of the best two-way players on the market, would make a lot of sense. This would be a long shot, but it's one that can be totally ruled out, especially if the Halos want to salvage whatever is left of Mike Trout's remaining years.

Nolan Arenado is a strange middleweight option that seems to be gathering steam

A few years ago, a trade for Nolan Arenado would have qualified as the heavyweight move. Now, entering his age-35 season, the eight-time All-Star is hanging on for dear life. Name value plus two diametrically opposed forces put Arenado in the middleweight territory. With two years and $42 million left on his contract, he's still being paid like a star. However, with an 83 wRC+ and defense that was merely good as opposed to his stellar track record as a six-time Platinum Glove winner, makes him a player who is firmly in decline.

The good news is that it won't take much to acquire him, and that has certainly piqued the Angels' interest. Maybe a change of scenery can rejuvenate him, and if he can get back to being the roughly league-average hitter he was in 2024, there's a pathway for him to be a productive player moving forward.

A reunion with Yoan Moncada is the lightweight play the Angels should make if they want a bargain

Injuries and inconsistencies have plagued Yoan Moncada in recent years and forced him to sign a one-year, $5 million prove-it deal with the Halos last winter. His 2025 campaign didn't exactly prove it, however, and he could be in for similar treatment this time around.

There was some good. Moncada put up his best power numbers — a .214 ISO and a .448 slugging percentage — since his breakout 2019 season. His 11.1% walk rate helped an Angels' lineup that wasn't known for plate discipline. Finally, his switch-hitting ability brought some much-needed balance to the right-handed-heavy parade the Angels run out. However, a variety of maladies limited Moncada to just 84 games. Over the past four years, the former No. 1 prospect in all of baseball has averaged just 73 contests per season.

The Angels have been linked to him, and a reunion might be the best thing for both sides. Moncada might be looking at a slight raise, and maybe an option for 2027 thanks to his improvement in performance, but his lack of durability will once again force him into the bargain category this offseason.