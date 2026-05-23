Angels' latest rotation signing of Phillies' cast-off shows depths of their desperation

At this point, the Los Angeles Angels have to do something different. Clearly the way they are lining up every day and handling pitching duties isn't working. Injuries have certainly played a role in those struggles to be sure, but most of the Angels' problems come from a combination of talent deficiencies and guys not stepping up. However, LA's latest move to add some outside help doesn't seem likely to help very much.

It was apparent for a while that Alek Manoah's time with the Angels was going to be short. He had been out for too long and once he was struggling to hit the high 80's, the only question was who the Angels were going to replace him with.

Well, the plot thicken on the pitching front on Saturday after the Angels signed Taijuan Walker to a minor league deal.

Angels sign Taijuan Walker to a minor league deal despite implosion with Phillies

If you are underwhelmed by this move, that is somewhat warranted. Walker spent the last three plus seasons ranging from mediocre to terrible with the Phillies. Unfortunately, there was a lot more terrible than usual this season as Walker only managed a 9.13 ERA across 22.2 innings in 2026 before Philly decided to release Walker back in April.

Given that this is a minor league deal, there is little actual risk for the Angels here. They are already in a bad spot, so it makes sense to take a flyer on a guy that has had success in the big leagues before. However, Walker's issues with the long ball as well as declining stuff as he has aged makes betting on his career renaissance a brave bet indeed.

This is where the Angels are at this point. Their player development is so haphazard and they have little in the way of reinforcements as a result. Perhaps Walker comes in and provides some helpful innings, but it would be nice if the Angels had put themselves in a better position this season than hoping that the bargain bin will bail them out.